What the Badgers can do to slow down Purdue star WR David Bell

There’s reverence in how University of Wisconsin football players and coaches talk about Purdue star receiver David Bell.
It’s deserved for the way he’s played since arriving in West Lafayette, and he was the catalyst in the Boilermakers’ upset of then-No. 2 Iowa in Iowa City last week that created a wide-open race in the Big Ten Conference’s West Division.
UW (3-3) has faced stud receivers this season with mixed results. The Badgers know every team Purdue (4-2) faces has the goal of slowing down Bell, but few have succeeded. That’s their challenge when the teams meet Saturday.
“He's a great receiver, he's kind of been that guy since his freshman year,” said senior cornerback Faion Hicks, who figures to be covering Bell often Saturday.
“It's been fun to watch him grow and to finally get that chance to kind of go against him when he's at his best. He's great at the catch point, with 50-50 balls, plays with great tempo, plays with his tempo a little bit against DBs and stuff like that. So it's going to be a good challenge.”
Purdue is ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25, a first for the program since 2007, after its dismantling of Iowa. Bell’s torching of the turnover-machine Hawkeyes’ secondary was vital to pulling off that. He had 240 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches, upping his career totals against Iowa to 558 yards and five touchdowns on 37 catches.
Bell’s ability to find the soft spots in Iowa’s zone coverage and get into them when Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell needed him there jumped out to UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
“At the top of his route, within the intermediate part of his route at the line of scrimmage, he seems like he's always in control and he's always doing things for a reason,” Leonhard said.
“He's very efficient in his movement. I think that looks a lot of times like, ‘I don't think he's that fast,’ or ‘I don't think he's that quick.’ He's just extremely efficient because he's always creating space, he's always getting to the windows he needs to get to. But sometimes you watch it on tape like, man, it just doesn't seem like he's working that hard. It's subtle, but when you see that week in and week out, it's pretty impressive to watch.”
Bell won Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 when he broke out following an injury to fellow star receiver Rondale Moore. His 86 catches, 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns led all freshmen in the conference and were tied for first, third and tied for fourth, respectively, in the conference.
UW pulled away in the second half to top Purdue 45-24 in the teams’ previous meeting in 2019, but Bell had 12 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Last season’s UW-Purdue matchup was canceled due to the Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak.
Bell continued to stand out during last year’s shortened season with 53 catches for 625 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the league in yards per game.
He is second in the Big Ten with 679 yards receiving and leads the league with 135.8 yards per game despite missing Purdue’s win against Illinois this season while recovering from a head injury suffered in a loss to Notre Dame.
Iowa last week continued to use the zone coverage schemes that have worked well for it throughout the season and didn’t blitz excessively — the Hawkeyes rushed more than four defenders on 13 of 45 Purdue dropbacks (28.9%), according to Pro Football Focus.
The Badgers play man coverage with their corners and blitz more often, just less than 37% of the time this season, per PFF. UW likely will continue to be aggressive up front to limit the time O’Connell has to find Bell down the field. It was a miscommunication in zone coverage that allowed Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, the best receiver UW has faced to date, to get behind the defense for a 49-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the season opener.
Leonhard has said he doesn’t believe UW’s corners — particularly Hicks and senior Caesar Williams — get enough credit for their play and how it allows the Badgers to attack up front. A good performance against Bell certainly would earn some praise from the outside.
“He's a good 50-50 guy and I think that would be a good challenge for me,” Williams said. “That's something I've been working to improve since last year, so that's one thing I do like about his game that I'll get to show a part of my game that I worked on.”
Hicks told reporters before the Penn State game he’d be following Dotson wherever he went, but he didn’t make that proclamation about Bell this week. Bell stays on the outside a bit more than Dotson, with 89% of Bell’s snaps coming as an outside receiver. That could allow UW to use Williams and Hicks on Bell depending on the situation.
Finding ways to make the game difficult for Bell doesn’t guarantee a victory for UW — three other Purdue receivers have 20 or more catches this season — but it certainly would help the cause.
“They have great confidence in him and he obviously (does) in himself,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “I think he complements so much of what they do.”
Badgers in the NFL: Check out top performances by former Wisconsin players in Week 6
Rob Havenstein — Rams
The Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line bounced back in a major way this week after a rough week against the Arizona Cardinals, and right tackle Rob Havenstein was a major factor in that performance. Havenstein helped the offense gain 365 yards and quarterback Matthew Stafford throw four touchdowns in a 38-11 win over the New York Giants.
“Our demeanor doesn’t change, and I think that's a credit to the guys we have in this room and especially Sean (McVay, the Rams’ coach) having his input on everything,” the former second-round pick said.
Jonathan Taylor — Colts
The Badgers’ second all-time leading rusher is heating up after another massive output. Taylor had 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and a 13-yard catch in the Indianapolis Colts’ 31-3 win over Houston.
Taylor’s highlight play was an 83-yard run to start a third-quarter drive, the longest carry in the NFL this season. He rushed four times on the series, gained 88 yards and scored a touchdown from 4 yards out.
Taylor is up to 472 yards rushing and five total touchdowns this season.
J.J. Watt — Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained the only undefeated team in the NFL and former Badgers defensive end J.J. Watt was instrumental in the win. He had five tackles and a strip-sack on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield that Arizona recovered.
Watt faces his former team, the Houston Texans, for the first time next week.
T.J. Watt — Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a comeback attempt from the Seattle Seahawks and the former UW outside linebacker made the play in overtime that was key to the 23-20 win. His strip-sack of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith set up the Steelers with the ball inside the Seahawks’ 20-yard line and led to the winning field goal.
It was the capper on a seven-tackle, two-sack, three-TFL, three-passes-defended performance for Watt.
Kevin Zeitler — Ravens
Former UW offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and the Baltimore Ravens posted arguably the most impressive win of the week by blowing out the Los Angeles Chargers.
Zeitler and the Ravens’ run game was central to that effort, clearing the way for three touchdowns on the ground and 327 total yards. Baltimore has won five consecutive games after falling to the Raiders in Week 1.