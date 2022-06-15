What safety Travian Blaylock's injury means for Wisconsin football

University of Wisconsin senior safety Travian Blaylock is recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee.

Blaylock was injured during a team drill in the Badgers' April 5 practice and didn't return to spring practices. A UW official confirmed Blaylock's injury Wednesday.

A timeline for Blaylock's return wasn't shared, but UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in April the hope was Blaylock could return this fall. UW's fall training camp will open about four months after Blaylock suffered his injury, and the Badgers host Illinois State in the season opener Sept. 3, just under six months from the injury.

Six months would be a somewhat quick turnaround time from an ACL surgery, according to estimates published by Athletico, but those estimates do state recovery happens at different rates for all patients.

UW was thin at safety before Blaylock's injury, and coaches dipped into the transfer market to boost numbers and experience at the position for the fall. Kamo’i Latu announced he was transferring to UW after playing 19 games at Utah in the past two seasons.

Blaylock, who hails from Humble, Texas, took snaps with the first-team defense this spring, and he was a key member of the rotation at safety last season. If Blaylock indeed misses time, senior John Torchio and sophomore Hunter Wohler appear in line to start.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.