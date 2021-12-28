What QB Deacon Hill did to make Wisconsin football's defense see potential

“I met with him like twice a week every week and we just went over my film … then we'd go over the game plan for that week and just help me understand what's going on,” Hill said. “It's kind of like you're throwing someone in the deep end when you're playing against the No. 1 defense in a country, but I think it's been the best experience I could have ever asked for.”

Hill’s arm strength grabs the attention of his teammates, however what he’s learning to do with it is potentially more significant for the Badgers down the road. Challenging defenses deep is one thing, but he’s found he can fit his throws into tighter windows because of how fast he can rifle a ball to a receiver. Hill also can make throws across the field that are difficult for some quarterbacks, such as throwing to the opposite numbers from the hash marks. Those kinds of high-level throws have been increasingly important as he practices against the Badgers starting defense, which has given up the fewest total yards per game.

Graham Mertz, UW’s current starting quarterback, said he’s seen Hill learn how to put proper touch on balls in the intermediate areas, getting them over the linebacker level and in front of safeties.