What QB Deacon Hill did to make Wisconsin football's defense see potential
UW FOOTBALL

What QB Deacon Hill did to make Wisconsin football's defense see potential

The University of Wisconsin football team practices at Bishop Gorman High School ahead of their Las Vegas Bowl appearance against Arizona State

Deacon Hill will throw his last pass for the University of Wisconsin football scout team Wednesday if things go according to his plan.

His practices have been dedicated to giving the Badgers defense an idea of what was to come in the next game, a role he continued this week as UW (8-4) prepares to play Arizona State (8-4) in the Las Vegas Bowl. In doing so, he’s given that unit an idea of what he could be as a quarterback for UW.

Every defender seemingly has at least one throw from Hill’s strong arm that he can recall, and the consensus is Hill’s future in the program is bright.

“That dude's got a cannon,” junior linebacker Leo Chenal said. “He bombs that stuff deep, and on our starting defense, he's making those big plays. It's been a privilege to have him because, again, he's got that cannon. … He's got really good poise in the pocket. It helps playing against the starting defense as well because we're bringing the pressure no matter what because we're trying to get the best look we can, and he's definitely benefited from that.”

Added senior cornerback Caesar Williams: “He’s something special, honestly. His pocket awareness, but most importantly his arm. How nonchalant he can just throw a ball 60 yards is just actually crazy to me, and it’s accurate on top of that. It’s going to be very exciting to see Deacon in the future.”

A throw Hill made during bowl-prep practices — when younger players take a majority of the reps and veterans focus on recovery — was mentioned by three of UW’s defensive starters. Hill dropped back, rolled to his left as a pass rusher got closer and uncorked a throw about 50 yards down the McClain Center practice field off his back foot. The pass landed in the arms of fellow freshman Markus Allen and created a memorable moment.

“He’s calm, cool, collected and I think he’s got a nice little swagger to him,” senior linebacker Noah Burks said. “And his arm talent is through the roof.”

The week-plus of bowl-prep practices in which Hill got to run UW’s offense was the most fun he’s had since arriving in Madison from Santa Barbara, California. Those practices were a chance to show what he’s learned throughout the season as the scout-team quarterback, but more importantly how the effort he put in outside of practice has helped him.

Scout-team players get about 10 snaps running UW’s plays at the end of the team’s two fully padded practices during a normal game week. That meant Hill had about 20 reps per week prepping for what he hopes to be his future role on the team. To supplement the work he got on the field, Hill met often with Bobby Dunn — a former player and student-assistant who’s now an analyst for the program — to study his throws and reads from practice.

“I met with him like twice a week every week and we just went over my film … then we'd go over the game plan for that week and just help me understand what's going on,” Hill said. “It's kind of like you're throwing someone in the deep end when you're playing against the No. 1 defense in a country, but I think it's been the best experience I could have ever asked for.”

Hill’s arm strength grabs the attention of his teammates, however what he’s learning to do with it is potentially more significant for the Badgers down the road. Challenging defenses deep is one thing, but he’s found he can fit his throws into tighter windows because of how fast he can rifle a ball to a receiver. Hill also can make throws across the field that are difficult for some quarterbacks, such as throwing to the opposite numbers from the hash marks. Those kinds of high-level throws have been increasingly important as he practices against the Badgers starting defense, which has given up the fewest total yards per game.

Graham Mertz, UW’s current starting quarterback, said he’s seen Hill learn how to put proper touch on balls in the intermediate areas, getting them over the linebacker level and in front of safeties.

“I think that he also does a really good job of learning things quickly and applying them,” Mertz said. “He's going to keep growing. He's going to be really, really good.”

Hill also has shown some skills off the field to his teammates. Junior defensive end Isaiah Mullens, who will be rooming with Hill next year, raved about the Samoan hot cocoa Hill made at his house.

“It's like made from like a root, he was cutting up a root or something like that and putting it in a ... pot and stirring it, putting sugar in it,” Mullens said. “He gave us some, it was really frickin’ good.”

When Hill’s time comes is an interesting thought to ponder. Mertz didn’t make the step forward in his play that many expected this season, his second as the full-time starter. While Mertz can make impressive throws of his own, he’s lacked consistency this season, completing 58.7% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Hill met after each bowl-prep practice with UW coach and quarterbacks coach Paul Chryst to review his game, and Chryst sees the attributes that he and his staff recruited Hill for translating on the practice field.

“You wish had more (bowl-prep practices) for guys like Deacon,” Chryst said. “Just starting to take advantage of all the reps that they're getting. But I've loved the way that he's approached everything. He wants to learn. It's been good and when you can then follow up that learning, those meeting times, with significant reps, I think that’s helpful. … We got time before spring ball starts, and spring will be big for him.”

Hill will need to make strides during the offseason to truly test Mertz and challenge for the No. 1 role in the quarterback room, and Hill says he knows he still has a lot to learn in terms of diagnosing coverages and managing protections. But his goals are as sky-high as the deep throws he’ll unleash on the practice field, and his teammates know he’s getting closer to helping on Saturdays.

“He’s going to be very good,” Allen said. “He's continued to learn and continued to get used to the system, especially at quarterback, learning from Graham and Chase (Wolf) and everything. But I feel like once he gets comfortable and he gets settled in, he's going to be a big problem.”

Hill
