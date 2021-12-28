What QB Deacon Hill did to make Wisconsin football's defense see potential

Deacon Hill will throw his last pass for the University of Wisconsin football scout team Wednesday if things go according to his plan.
His practices have been dedicated to giving the Badgers defense an idea of what was to come in the next game, a role he continued this week as UW (8-4) prepares to play Arizona State (8-4) in the Las Vegas Bowl. In doing so, he’s given that unit an idea of what he could be as a quarterback for UW.
Every defender seemingly has at least one throw from Hill’s strong arm that he can recall, and the consensus is Hill’s future in the program is bright.
“That dude's got a cannon,” junior linebacker Leo Chenal said. “He bombs that stuff deep, and on our starting defense, he's making those big plays. It's been a privilege to have him because, again, he's got that cannon. … He's got really good poise in the pocket. It helps playing against the starting defense as well because we're bringing the pressure no matter what because we're trying to get the best look we can, and he's definitely benefited from that.”
Added senior cornerback Caesar Williams: “He’s something special, honestly. His pocket awareness, but most importantly his arm. How nonchalant he can just throw a ball 60 yards is just actually crazy to me, and it’s accurate on top of that. It’s going to be very exciting to see Deacon in the future.”
A throw Hill made during bowl-prep practices — when younger players take a majority of the reps and veterans focus on recovery — was mentioned by three of UW’s defensive starters. Hill dropped back, rolled to his left as a pass rusher got closer and uncorked a throw about 50 yards down the McClain Center practice field off his back foot. The pass landed in the arms of fellow freshman Markus Allen and created a memorable moment.
“He’s calm, cool, collected and I think he’s got a nice little swagger to him,” senior linebacker Noah Burks said. “And his arm talent is through the roof.”
The week-plus of bowl-prep practices in which Hill got to run UW’s offense was the most fun he’s had since arriving in Madison from Santa Barbara, California. Those practices were a chance to show what he’s learned throughout the season as the scout-team quarterback, but more importantly how the effort he put in outside of practice has helped him.
Scout-team players get about 10 snaps running UW’s plays at the end of the team’s two fully padded practices during a normal game week. That meant Hill had about 20 reps per week prepping for what he hopes to be his future role on the team. To supplement the work he got on the field, Hill met often with Bobby Dunn — a former player and student-assistant who’s now an analyst for the program — to study his throws and reads from practice.
“I met with him like twice a week every week and we just went over my film … then we'd go over the game plan for that week and just help me understand what's going on,” Hill said. “It's kind of like you're throwing someone in the deep end when you're playing against the No. 1 defense in a country, but I think it's been the best experience I could have ever asked for.”
Hill’s arm strength grabs the attention of his teammates, however what he’s learning to do with it is potentially more significant for the Badgers down the road. Challenging defenses deep is one thing, but he’s found he can fit his throws into tighter windows because of how fast he can rifle a ball to a receiver. Hill also can make throws across the field that are difficult for some quarterbacks, such as throwing to the opposite numbers from the hash marks. Those kinds of high-level throws have been increasingly important as he practices against the Badgers starting defense, which has given up the fewest total yards per game.
Graham Mertz, UW’s current starting quarterback, said he’s seen Hill learn how to put proper touch on balls in the intermediate areas, getting them over the linebacker level and in front of safeties.
“I think that he also does a really good job of learning things quickly and applying them,” Mertz said. “He's going to keep growing. He's going to be really, really good.”
Hill also has shown some skills off the field to his teammates. Junior defensive end Isaiah Mullens, who will be rooming with Hill next year, raved about the Samoan hot cocoa Hill made at his house.
“It's like made from like a root, he was cutting up a root or something like that and putting it in a ... pot and stirring it, putting sugar in it,” Mullens said. “He gave us some, it was really frickin’ good.”
When Hill’s time comes is an interesting thought to ponder. Mertz didn’t make the step forward in his play that many expected this season, his second as the full-time starter. While Mertz can make impressive throws of his own, he’s lacked consistency this season, completing 58.7% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Hill met after each bowl-prep practice with UW coach and quarterbacks coach Paul Chryst to review his game, and Chryst sees the attributes that he and his staff recruited Hill for translating on the practice field.
“You wish had more (bowl-prep practices) for guys like Deacon,” Chryst said. “Just starting to take advantage of all the reps that they're getting. But I've loved the way that he's approached everything. He wants to learn. It's been good and when you can then follow up that learning, those meeting times, with significant reps, I think that’s helpful. … We got time before spring ball starts, and spring will be big for him.”
Hill will need to make strides during the offseason to truly test Mertz and challenge for the No. 1 role in the quarterback room, and Hill says he knows he still has a lot to learn in terms of diagnosing coverages and managing protections. But his goals are as sky-high as the deep throws he’ll unleash on the practice field, and his teammates know he’s getting closer to helping on Saturdays.
“He’s going to be very good,” Allen said. “He's continued to learn and continued to get used to the system, especially at quarterback, learning from Graham and Chase (Wolf) and everything. But I feel like once he gets comfortable and he gets settled in, he's going to be a big problem.”
What you need to know about Wisconsin football's 2022 recruiting class
QUARTERBACK
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Myles Burkett (Franklin, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: Burkett is the first in-state quarterback for the Badgers to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2003. He’s shown a variety of skills throughout his prep career — good touch on deep passes, arm strength to drive the ball to the outside and enough mobility to extend plays while looking downfield. He led his Franklin squad to a WIAA Division 1 state title, finishing his high school career with a win at Camp Randall.
Paul Chryst’s thoughts on Burkett: “He loves football. That’s important for a quarterback. He's got a little football junkie in him that way. Loves competing. And he was fun, he was one of those guys that no matter who you're talking to, he's a connector. He connects other guys in the group, and I think he's just got a lot of qualities that you know are important and things that we value.”
RUNNING BACK
Number of players: 0 declared, 1 possible
Who are they: Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Pennsylvania)
Quick analysis: This is the hole in the Badgers’ recruiting class thus far and it could be addressed between the early signing period and the February National Signing Day, or the Badgers could be looking to the transfer portal. Chryst said if it was the NFL draft, he wouldn’t consider taking a running back because he doesn't see a need a the position. That's because Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo will be back next season assuming they recover well from their injuries.
Cade Yacamelli, a three-star athlete prospect, played running back in high school and could be the answer here, but it would behoove the Badgers to find another to increase the depth at the position that has five scholarship players heading into next season. Yacamelli said on “The Camp” podcast that UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said the Badgers coaches are thinking he’ll start his career as a running back. His acceleration helps him break big plays.
Paul Chryst’s thoughts on Yacamelli: “Cade’s fascinating to us that way. … I think that running back certainly is one (position) that he could be (effective at). Also think he could be effective in some form or fashion in a receiving type of role. Feel like he could do some things on defense. … Running back, I think he's got a chance to be a good one there. But that's where it's exciting when he gets on campus.”
WIDE RECEIVERS
Number of players: 3 declared, 1 possible
Who are they: Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Pennsylvania), Tommy McIntosh (DeWitt, Michigan), Vinny Anthony (Louisville, Kentucky), Cole Toennies (Middleton, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: UW landed a group of highly productive receivers that could change the makeup of the position group. McIntosh is 6 foot 5 and runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. He can and will challenge defenses vertically and will create size mismatches for the Badgers to exploit on the outside. Anthony showed tremendous hands and ball skills as a prep star, and a sharp set of route-running moves to get open. Yacamelli played in the slot in high school but primarily played running back. His burst and change of direction should find a way on the field on offense.
Alvis Whitted’s thoughts on McIntosh and Anthony: “Competitive, No. 1. Athletic, both of them. Tommy’s size can be a matchup problem, 6-5, 210, can run, athletic, great catch radius. Comes from a great program that won a state championship since he's been there. … Vinny is just a playmaker. He's a guy that can make plays on the ball. When he's in his area, he'll make a play on the ball. And obviously good speed, change direction, has run after the catch ability and a competitive guy.”
TIGHT END
Number of players: 1
Who are they: JT Seagreaves (Monroe, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: Seagreaves impressed Badgers coaches at camps this summer and shot up their tight end list to the point he was the only one they chose to take in the class. The athleticism the 6-6 prospect possesses is undeniable, and he uses it on the football field, basketball court and on the track as a sprinter. The first-team AP all-state pick adds more depth and competition to a group that has recruited well in recent cycles, but he may take some time to learn the position after playing running back, H-back and defensive line in high school.
Mickey Turner’s thoughts on Seagreaves: "I don't think he'll struggle physically to catch up. He's got the natural speed and explosiveness. He'll keep filling out and get a little stronger, but he's not too far off there. And then mentally, he's extremely smart. So it's kind of how fast can you pick up that playbook. ... He's not some guy where he's super raw and it's gonna take a couple years. I think (he'll contribute) as quick as he progresses."
OFFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Barrett Nelson (Stoughton, Wisconsin), Joe Brunner (Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin), Drew Evans (Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin), John Clifford (Watertown, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: UW has been stacking strong classes along the offensive line, and this year’s group, while smaller in number, has a lot of upside. Nelson, the brother of starting UW guard Jack Nelson, has a huge frame at 6-6 and has the same punishing playstyle as his brother. Brunner, the top-ranked recruit in the state, combines an incredibly quick step with a 6-6, 300-pound body and blows defenders off the ball. Evans and Clifford, both walk-ons, are the kind of prospects UW has done well with in that they play with tenacity but need a bit of physical development to be ready for the Big Ten field.
Joe Rudolph’s thoughts on Brunner: "He has fun, man. I mean, that dude loves playing the game ... and he don't make any apologies about being a physical dude on the football field. And that's fun. And I think guys love to play with guys like that. And you need that personality. He's athletic, he's strong naturally, carries a great size, proportional size. You don't realize how big he is until you're just kind of right up on him."
DEFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 2
Who are they: Curtis Neal (Cornelius, North Carolina), Tristan Monday (Scottsdale, Arizona), Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie, Wis.)
Quick analysis: Neal looks like he could be a ready-made replacement for nose tackle Keeanu Benton, whenever Benton chooses to move on to the NFL. He needs to get a little bit quicker off the ball, but his hand-fighting and aggression on the defensive line are assets Ross Kolodziej can utilize quickly. Monday is an athletic defensive end prospect who eventually will help the group as a pass rusher. He is able to get off blocks because his feet never stop churning through contact. He’ll need to add weight to play defensive end in UW’s scheme.
Ross Kolodziej’s thoughts on Neal and Monday: “Curtis, just explosive get-off, violent at the point of attack. When you watch his quote unquote highlight tape, it’s 10, 12 minutes of what looks like the same play over and over and over again. … His consistency with that, the effort, the passion for playing the game, that's a big piece. … Tristan, if you really watch the tape, he is really good with his hands. He's got very tight strike, really understands inside hand placement and position. … There’s some things there that you can drill and try to teach … but guys that can have that almost innate sense of and can feel a blocker’s weight and momentum against them. There’s some really good qualities you’re excited about.”
LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Aidan Vaughan (Wixom, Michigan), Zach Gloudeman (Spring Green, Wisconsin), Luna Larson (Baraboo, Wisconsin), Austin Harnetiaux (Seattle)
Quick analysis: Vaughan is the only scholarship player in this group and he is a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He’s put on tape the physicality that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard values with his linebackers and he is fast to the ball. Gloudeman, Larson and Harnetiaux are walk-ons, but all turned down Division I scholarships to attend UW after highly productive prep careers. Larson was one of the best players in Wisconsin last season, attacking the line of scrimmage in the way UW’s inside linebackers do.
Jim Leonhard’s thoughts on Vaughan: “Very instinctual. Really kind of new to the linebacker position, in all reality, but still just very instinctual, always around the football. … It's impressive the instincts he has in the box with a lot of things moving around him despite the fact that he wasn't a linebacker his whole life.”
SECONDARY
Number of players: 5
Who are they: CB A’Khoury Lyde (Wayne, New Jersey), CB Avyonne Jones (Southlake, Texas), S Austin Brown (Johnston City, Illinois), S Deven Magli (DeForest, Wisconsin), S Jackson Trudgeon (Madison)
Quick analysis: Both Lyde and Jones show good range and impressive length as cornerbacks, a position at which UW will need some new faces to step up next season. Lyde missed most of the season with a knee injury, but Jones has shown good instincts on jumping routes. UW added some variety to its safety group with the prospects in the 2022 class. Brown, who accepted a scholarship offer, is a physical, downhill player who can be a force in the run game while making plays on balls in the air. Magli and Trudgeon are walk-ons, but Magli decommitted from a scholarship at North Dakota to play at UW. They both show the playmaking ability on balls in the air that Leonhard values.
Hank Poteat’s thoughts on Lyde and Jones: “Avyonne Jones, he’s very explosive. When I watch him attack the ball in the air, he does a really good job at that. … Does a lot for his team, comes from a really good program, and the way they prepare them for this level, I thought they did a good job. When you talk ball with him, he really understands the game and he did a lot for them as far as getting the front set and doing a lot of communication in the back end. … A’Khoury Lyde, liked him because he played multiple things, played on the offensive side of the ball. That carried over on defense, that offensive skill set, to be able to make a play, ball skills and really change the game. Those are the type of athletes you want playing at the cornerback position, having ball skills. … He has that mentality that I always talk about, being a dog and being aggressive, he does that."
SPECIAL TEAMS
Number of players: 1
Who are they: K Gavin Lahm (Kaukauna, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: Lahm is a big-legged kicker who tallied 29 of 32 touchbacks on kickoffs as a senior and repeatedly kicked the ball out of the end zone on those tries. That bodes well for him in the college game, where kickoffs are from the 35-yard line instead of the 40. Lahm offers depth as a walk-on and could compete for the kickoff specialist position as a freshman.
Chris Haering’s thoughts on Lahm: “The thing that stood out to us was the way he competed at our summer camp. That was a great chance to see him go against some of the best in the country and compete and do really well under some pressure. … Right now we’re focused on him being a kicker … but certainly like his versatility.”