What it’s like having a sibling on an already tight knit Badgers football team

If it’s not clothes, it’s hand placement. Bryan said Jack often catches when his hands are in the wrong place.

“He’s still my younger brother, so I’m going to pick on him,” Jack said. “But I'm also going to be there for him. Just like I’m going to pick on all of the freshmen occasionally. At the end of the day, I love them all.”

Bryan doesn’t get to tease his “big dog,” first string older brother, nearly as much as he gets picked on.

Brotherly perks

Bryan and Nolan came into their first training camp with an advantage — brothers who had been through it before. There’s a benefit to having a family member present to help make the adjustment from high school to college.

Jack remembers how grateful he was to senior players when he was a freshman, and he wants to return the sentiment. Jack is helping his brother in any way he can, from making sure Bryan is on time to helping him learn the playbook.