What Iowa and Wisconsin did against Purdue isn't part of Saturday's equation

David Bell had 11 receptions for a Kinnick Stadium-record 240 yards against Iowa. He was 6 for 33 against the Badgers, with no catch for more than 10 yards. Wisconsin double-teamed him all game.

"We're going to see that a lot this season," Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm said. "We didn't see that very much at Iowa, for whatever reason."

Purdue dominated Iowa. Wisconsin dominated Purdue. Does it translate to Wisconsin dominating Iowa? When both teams have stout defenses, and neither have offenses you could describe as multidimensional?

"We mirror each other," said Iowa running back Tyler Goodson. "That's what's so great about the game. Those guys are physical. It's going to be a great game overall."

"They do what they do, kind of like our defense," Hawkeye tight end Sam LaPorta said. "Nothing extremely fancy, but they're very good at what they do."

Last Dec. 12, Iowa's season-finale was a 28-7 home win over the Badgers. It was the Hawkeyes' first win over Wisconsin in five meetings, and their first convincing win over the Badgers in over a decade.

In the five meetings between 2015 and 2019, which includes Iowa's 10-6 win in Madison in '15, the Hawkeyes were outgained by an average of 158.6 yards per game.