What if the 12-team College Football Playoff was here?

In the the last few weeks, the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference commissioners have pushed for a tweak that would guarantee automatic bids only to the Power Five conference champions and the highest-ranked champion from the other five conferences in the Bowl Subdivision.

That suggestion has not been well received by most of the other commissioners, especially those outside the Power Five who have been trying to get rid of that distinction.

"I think, to have credibility, I think there has to be a foundation of fairness meaning you don’t give selected groups, divisions, conferences, in this case, preferred status. There isn’t any playoff that you can point to does that," American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said Sunday.

American Athletic champion Cincinnati made history Sunday, becoming the first team from outside the Power Five to reach the four-team playoff in its eight-year history.

But it should be noted, that if a 12-team playoff format was used this season the teams and seeds would have been no different if the so-called six-and-six model was used or the five-plus-one model.