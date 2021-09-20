What former Badgers teammates say will be 'weird' about facing Notre Dame QB Jack Coan. And what won't

Coan was replaced as UW’s starter by Graham Mertz after Coan broke his foot during training camp in 2020. Coan didn’t appear in a game last season and has not yet made public his reasoning for transferring from UW. Notre Dame did not make Coan available to reporters this week, but Chryst last year said Coan told coaches the week of the Iowa game of his intent to leave.

Coan has thrown for 828 yards on 62 of 99 passing (62.6%), eight touchdowns and two interceptions in three games as the Notre Dame starter. After Coan and the Irish defeated Purdue last week, he said he wasn’t adding more weight to a game against his former team.

"A lot of people asked me if I'm taking this game personally and things like that. Not really,” Coan said. “It's definitely going to be weird, just because it's going to be a lot of my friends that I’m playing against, a lot of guys that I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it's just another football game.

"I'll definitely talk to my friends this week and wish them luck. I mean, at the end of the day, I hope for the best for them. Obviously I hope for the best for me and this team as well. We've definitely talked about it a little bit a while back. It’s crazy it's come to this moment already, and it'll be a lot of fun."