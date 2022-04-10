What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline

Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center.
It just so happens that his passion is large young adults pushing around others.
After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies.
“I think there’s a bigger attitude of screws out and running through (opponents),” sophomore left tackle Jack Nelson said about Bostad’s coaching style. “That’s one of his terms, you’ve got to go screws through, go through a guy. Shooting off the line, really knock them back. I really like that and I think that’s going to fit this O-line and this offense and this team.”
One can see the joy Bostad gets from working with his linemen during practice, hammering home the details of their first step off the line or the way their hands should be placed on a particular block.
People are also reading…
But his love for the state and UW was what brought the 55-year-old Pardeeville native back to the Badgers program in 2017 despite the offensive line room being spoken for by former offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph. Bostad had coached offensive lines in college and the NFL for almost 30 years at that point, including a five-year stint from 2008-11 that included two trips to the Rose Bowl. But the UW-Stevens Point alum took over the inside linebacker group in coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense because that was the spot UW had available.
Bostad became the embodiment of UW coach Paul Chryst’s belief that good coaches can teach a position regardless of experience as he helped develop All-American and All-Big Ten players such as Leo Chenal, Ryan Connelly, T.J. Edwards, Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn. But he feels at home coaching offensive line.
“It’s all-encompassing,” Bostad said. “You’re involved in every position group. When we design — whether it’s a run play or a protection — it’s not just the group in your room. You’ve got to be on the same page with everybody. It really keeps you moving. Coaching linebackers was awesome, I enjoyed it, those players were tremendous. But it’s like you’re driving a truck 100 mph all the time and all of a sudden you put it in low and you’re going 50. It’s just a different deal.”
Chryst said moving Bostad back to the offensive line was an easy choice when Rudolph left UW this offseason. His attention to detail is a hallmark of his coaching style, and it’s something that UW expects will help push the offensive line back to the elite level after a couple of good-but-not-great seasons.
“He brings a level of focus and it's definitely going to be technique-driven,” said Rob Havenstein, the right tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.
Bostad coached Havenstein for his first two seasons at UW and set the foundation upon which Havenstein built an All-Big Ten career.
“A lot of my morals of offensive line play now obviously stem from him early in my career — what it means to be an offensive lineman and how to really work,” Havenstein said. “That's one thing I can't thank him enough (for), you really learned how to work, how to grind. When things got hard, there was no shying away from the work that needed to be done. You got it done and got better.”
The Badgers’ offense as a whole is undergoing changes with the influences of Bostad, new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and new running backs coach Al Johnson. Bostad has a good amount of say on the structure and principles of the run game, though he doesn’t have the run-game coordinator title he did during his first stint at UW.
Bostad said the way UW run blocks is getting an overhaul as well, and despite his and his players’ reluctance to share specifics with reporters, some of the tweaks are noticeable watching the group practice. The zone-blocking concepts that are foundational to UW’s scheme are still there. But the offensive linemen’s landmarks to hit as they block their zones appear to be wider than in recent years, forcing defenders to declare gaps sooner and giving UW’s tailbacks a more defined read from which to make a cut and gain yards.
Bostad also is cutting back on players cross-training positions after he assessed each lineman this offseason. Sophomore Trey Wedig was the only player in the unit playing both guard and tackle during practices open to reporters. Some interior linemen have worked both center and guard but haven’t been switching as frequently as past years.
“I’m going to work hard to find the best position for you, where you’re going to be at your absolute best, and try to keep you there,” Bostad said he told the line. “That’s where players, in my opinion, get better faster.”
Senior Michael Furtney, who has moved positions often throughout his career, said being able to focus on one spot simplifies film study.
Another change under Bostad is his approach to team sessions in practice. Multiple players said Bostad allows them to go through those 11-on-11 drills without interruption and saves teaching and correction for group meetings or individual periods of practice.
Though he allows for players to work through mistakes in practice, Bostad can’t abide by mental errors. UW’s offensive line is the only unit doing cross-field runs once spring practices end, old-school discipline for false starts and the like.
“Coach ‘Bo’ is a lot more strict with discipline stuff,” junior Logan Brown said. “Mess up in practice, you’ll pay for it later.”
Bostad told reporters that despite changes to the offense, his group’s mission is still the same — move bodies and create space for the ball. It’s that consistent mindset that’s made Bostad one of the best at what he does.
“He's a very intense guy, but you know, football's a very intense game,” Havenstein said about his former coach.
“And I think one of the better things about coach is it's the same for everyone. He expects what he expects from a technique, from a fundamental, from a play style and there's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. If you were to ask someone a technique thing, everyone should be able to answer about how he wants it done, how it's supposed to be done. And I think that communication and that kind of continuity … everyone knows what everyone else is supposed to be doing, which just goes to show that it's being taught right.”
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted