What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline

Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center.

It just so happens that his passion is large young adults pushing around others.

After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies.

“I think there’s a bigger attitude of screws out and running through (opponents),” sophomore left tackle Jack Nelson said about Bostad’s coaching style. “That’s one of his terms, you’ve got to go screws through, go through a guy. Shooting off the line, really knock them back. I really like that and I think that’s going to fit this O-line and this offense and this team.”

One can see the joy Bostad gets from working with his linemen during practice, hammering home the details of their first step off the line or the way their hands should be placed on a particular block.

But his love for the state and UW was what brought the 55-year-old Pardeeville native back to the Badgers program in 2017 despite the offensive line room being spoken for by former offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph. Bostad had coached offensive lines in college and the NFL for almost 30 years at that point, including a five-year stint from 2008-11 that included two trips to the Rose Bowl. But the UW-Stevens Point alum took over the inside linebacker group in coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense because that was the spot UW had available.

Bostad became the embodiment of UW coach Paul Chryst’s belief that good coaches can teach a position regardless of experience as he helped develop All-American and All-Big Ten players such as Leo Chenal, Ryan Connelly, T.J. Edwards, Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn. But he feels at home coaching offensive line.

“It’s all-encompassing,” Bostad said. “You’re involved in every position group. When we design — whether it’s a run play or a protection — it’s not just the group in your room. You’ve got to be on the same page with everybody. It really keeps you moving. Coaching linebackers was awesome, I enjoyed it, those players were tremendous. But it’s like you’re driving a truck 100 mph all the time and all of a sudden you put it in low and you’re going 50. It’s just a different deal.”

Chryst said moving Bostad back to the offensive line was an easy choice when Rudolph left UW this offseason. His attention to detail is a hallmark of his coaching style, and it’s something that UW expects will help push the offensive line back to the elite level after a couple of good-but-not-great seasons.

“He brings a level of focus and it's definitely going to be technique-driven,” said Rob Havenstein, the right tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.

Bostad coached Havenstein for his first two seasons at UW and set the foundation upon which Havenstein built an All-Big Ten career.

“A lot of my morals of offensive line play now obviously stem from him early in my career — what it means to be an offensive lineman and how to really work,” Havenstein said. “That's one thing I can't thank him enough (for), you really learned how to work, how to grind. When things got hard, there was no shying away from the work that needed to be done. You got it done and got better.”

The Badgers’ offense as a whole is undergoing changes with the influences of Bostad, new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and new running backs coach Al Johnson. Bostad has a good amount of say on the structure and principles of the run game, though he doesn’t have the run-game coordinator title he did during his first stint at UW.

Bostad said the way UW run blocks is getting an overhaul as well, and despite his and his players’ reluctance to share specifics with reporters, some of the tweaks are noticeable watching the group practice. The zone-blocking concepts that are foundational to UW’s scheme are still there. But the offensive linemen’s landmarks to hit as they block their zones appear to be wider than in recent years, forcing defenders to declare gaps sooner and giving UW’s tailbacks a more defined read from which to make a cut and gain yards.

Bostad also is cutting back on players cross-training positions after he assessed each lineman this offseason. Sophomore Trey Wedig was the only player in the unit playing both guard and tackle during practices open to reporters. Some interior linemen have worked both center and guard but haven’t been switching as frequently as past years.

“I’m going to work hard to find the best position for you, where you’re going to be at your absolute best, and try to keep you there,” Bostad said he told the line. “That’s where players, in my opinion, get better faster.”

Senior Michael Furtney, who has moved positions often throughout his career, said being able to focus on one spot simplifies film study.

Another change under Bostad is his approach to team sessions in practice. Multiple players said Bostad allows them to go through those 11-on-11 drills without interruption and saves teaching and correction for group meetings or individual periods of practice.

Though he allows for players to work through mistakes in practice, Bostad can’t abide by mental errors. UW’s offensive line is the only unit doing cross-field runs once spring practices end, old-school discipline for false starts and the like.

“Coach ‘Bo’ is a lot more strict with discipline stuff,” junior Logan Brown said. “Mess up in practice, you’ll pay for it later.”

Bostad told reporters that despite changes to the offense, his group’s mission is still the same — move bodies and create space for the ball. It’s that consistent mindset that’s made Bostad one of the best at what he does.

“He's a very intense guy, but you know, football's a very intense game,” Havenstein said about his former coach.

“And I think one of the better things about coach is it's the same for everyone. He expects what he expects from a technique, from a fundamental, from a play style and there's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. If you were to ask someone a technique thing, everyone should be able to answer about how he wants it done, how it's supposed to be done. And I think that communication and that kind of continuity … everyone knows what everyone else is supposed to be doing, which just goes to show that it's being taught right.”

