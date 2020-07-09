'What do we know today?': Big Ten doctors keep eyes on protecting athletes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler expressed concerns last week with playing the season given the circumstances. One of his apprehensions centered on travel, an area Kratochvil said the task force has been looking into. Some solutions may be to take buses when possible to limit exposure in airports, or to fly in and out of road cities the day of the game when possible to avoid a hotel stay.

Kratochvil said there is no way to eliminate exposure risks during travel, but the task force is committed to making recommendations that can mitigate them.

“Each decision that's made along the way of getting to that game time and beyond are going to have to weigh all those factors. That's why it's so difficult to have clear, distinct decisions and clear, distinct recommendations across the board, and instead we often coach using considerations of things that apply to your unique situation,” he said.

The task force is continuing to gather information from the CDC and professional sports leagues who have resumed play across the world. Major League Baseball and the NBA are slated to return later this month, with the latter attempting to isolate its league in Orlando, Fla., to finish the season.

Kratochvil said this method — colloquially called a “bubble” — has merit, but doesn’t lend itself to the college setting.

“I think part of that student experience is the interaction and the social life on the campus and just attending classes,” he said. “It's much more difficult to set something like that up, which means it's all the more important to have good education and really stressing the importance of all those good nonpharmaceutical interventions, like social distancing, hand washing and masking”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.