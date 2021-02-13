What coaching staff shuffle means for Paul Chryst, Badgers football

Chryst has been the QB coach and play-caller numerous times for UW, including his run as offensive coordinator for the program from 2006 to 2011. He called plays for UW over his first five seasons as coach as well. But Chryst was adamant his taking over play-calling was not in response to anything that occurred in 2020.

“Over the years, Joe and I have talked through a lot of things,” Chryst said. “It kind of came down to … on the offensive staff, what’s the best allocation, use of our resources and the guys that we have? It’s not reactionary to what’s happened as much as how do we want to be proactive and say, ‘Here’s an opportunity, what do we want to do?’

“I’ve always appreciated with Joe being able to have really good conversations, led by what’s best for this program. What’s best for this team and these position groups?”

Rudolph now is designated as the associate head coach, running game coordinator and offensive line coach. Outside linebackers coach Bobby April added defensive run game coordinator to his title.

Chryst’s new role is the latest and presumably last in an offseason that has seen a handful of changes to the Badgers’ coaching staff.