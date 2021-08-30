What Braelon Allen did to get a taste of college life before arriving to Madison

Looking the part never has been a problem for Braelon Allen.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound running back for the 12th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team is as physically put together as a freshman can be. He moves both on and off the field with an easy power and efficiency.

Putting in the work isn’t an issue for Allen, either. You’ve probably seen the weightlifting highlights on social media this offseason, videos showing the 17-year-old squatting more than 600 pounds or cleaning over 400. Listen to his coaches and teammates, and they essentially will promise Allen’s day is coming and possibly soon.

Chances on the field may be hard to come by for Allen early in season, including Saturday’s opener against No. 19 Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium. He still is learning the intricacies of being a college running back after spending the majority of his prep career focused on defensive positions.

“Coach (Gary) Brown’s done a great job of really developing me just from raw, natural talent at the position,” Allen said last week. “It all starts with the playbook, obviously, just knowing what I need to do. And then I guess just learning defenses, understanding blocking schemes, things like that. All that goes along with the position that I really had to learn, really, all over again.”