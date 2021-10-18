What Braelon Allen did to get a taste of college life before arriving to Madison

His willingness to grind has caught UW coach Paul Chryst’s eye. While carries early in the season will be handled by junior Chez Mellusi and redshirt freshman Jalen Berger, Chryst sees Allen’s dedication to the process of becoming a more complete player and said he’ll be one of the true freshmen to play a role this season.

“I think that there’s also kind of a learning curve for those guys that, if I didn’t break it for a touchdown (it’s not good),” Chryst said. “There’s just a lot to learn. And I love his approach and how he goes about it.”

The more experienced players in the backfield have been helpful in teaching the finer points Allen needs to learn, he said.

Allen was working with multiple special teams units during training camp, so he will be on the field in other ways than the tailback role early in his career. As his collegiate debut approaches, he’s been trying to temper his excitement and keep his focus on developing and helping the Badgers as much as he can in whatever role he can.

“I know it’s coming quick, but my mind still hasn’t processed how quickly it’s coming,” Allen said. “Right now, I’m still trying to get my spot — earn carries and reps and stuff.