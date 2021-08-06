What Badgers football players, coaches think of new training camp rules

Leo Chenal was both confused and a little shocked.
Less contact? During training camp? What?
The junior inside linebacker for the University of Wisconsin football team quickly started verbalizing the cost-benefit analysis a number of players and coaches did when asked about the NCAA’s new rules that decrease full-contact practice time in the month before the season.
“I don't like that. But hey, respect (that) they're looking out for us, if that's the case,” Chenal said at the team’s media day Thursday. “As a football player, we all want to have more contact days probably, but it's probably on the smarter side and they're looking out for us.”
The NCAA’s Division I Council in May adopted a proposal that banned drills and activities that “encourage or create straight-line contact,” such as the “Oklahoma drill” and other variants that featured players colliding in confined spaces. In the same action, the council made several changes to the length of padded practices and other periods of training camp.
Among the changes:
- The acclimatization period increased from five to seven days. Players can wear only helmets and spider pads — light padding worn over the shoulders, chest and back — the first two days. Helmets, shoulder pads or spider pads the next three days. Full pads can be worn the sixth day. Players also must be given a day off in the first seven days of training camp.
- There must be seven practices in which only helmets and spider pads are worn.
- Teams are capped at nine fully padded practices, down from 21, which include a maximum of two scrimmages.
- All other practices are in helmets and shoulder or spider pads.
- Full contact, meaning tackling to the ground, only can occur in fully padded practices.
- Full contact days cannot be back-to-back, and full-contact periods only can make up 75 minutes of any practice.
UW coach Paul Chryst said he wasn’t sure yet how different the new rules would be for his staff. UW and other teams across the country slowly have decreased their full-contact practice sessions during fall camp, but the new rules force coaches to be specific in their planning contact days.
Chryst thought the elimination of two-a-day practices in 2017 might have been a bigger change.
“When you know and you get the rules, it's our job to apply them in such a way that you can still get done everything you need to get done,” Chryst said.
A number of Big Ten Conference coaches were asked about the changes to training camp at the league’s media days last month, with most echoing Chryst’s thoughts. Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who was UW’s coach from 2006 to 2012, said the college game’s new rules mirror how NFL training camps have looked in recent years.
Bielema was an assistant for the New England Patriots and New York Giants before taking over the Illini this winter.
“(The NFL) really enlightened my eyes about the way to practice efficiently, from things like tackling, pass rush, one-on-ones, different things that maybe were higher risk to player safety, and then also the ability to practice efficiently without full pads,” Bielema said. “To not actually have to go out there and take people to the ground, to learn how to play on your feet.”
Still, preparing for a season without as many game-speed reps to learn from is a difficult task.
UW senior defensive Matt Henningsen recognizes the NCAA is trying to prevent injuries and said he trusts Chryst and the staff to strike the right balance during camp.
“You want to be prepared for a season, you want to get enough pads looks, padded fits, maybe even some tackling, some scrimmaging, stuff like that,” Henningsen said, “but you also don't want too much to where people start getting hurt and you don't field the best team that you necessarily can on those Saturdays for Big Noon Kickoff against Penn State, right?
“It's very important to get those padded reps, those physical reps to be ready for the season, because you're going against some pretty good players in the Big Ten, some pretty physical players in the Big Ten.”
Bob Bostad is in his third decade as a college coach and second stint with the Badgers. He’s been UW’s inside linebackers coach since 2017 and coached tight ends then offensive line for the program from 2006 to 2011.
He admits he’s concerned about the quality of football when the season starts.
“You want good, quality football? That takes time, it just does,” Bostad said.
“When you start cutting out in time, you start cutting out practices … I don't know. I know we’ve got to find a common place and stuff like that. But you need to have time. It hasn't gotten to the point where you throw up your hands and you go, ‘What are we doing?’ … But we need to remember, this is football. This is what people want to see.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021