What Badgers football players, coaches think of new training camp rules

Still, preparing for a season without as many game-speed reps to learn from is a difficult task.

UW senior defensive Matt Henningsen recognizes the NCAA is trying to prevent injuries and said he trusts Chryst and the staff to strike the right balance during camp.

“You want to be prepared for a season, you want to get enough pads looks, padded fits, maybe even some tackling, some scrimmaging, stuff like that,” Henningsen said, “but you also don't want too much to where people start getting hurt and you don't field the best team that you necessarily can on those Saturdays for Big Noon Kickoff against Penn State, right?

“It's very important to get those padded reps, those physical reps to be ready for the season, because you're going against some pretty good players in the Big Ten, some pretty physical players in the Big Ten.”

Bob Bostad is in his third decade as a college coach and second stint with the Badgers. He’s been UW’s inside linebackers coach since 2017 and coached tight ends then offensive line for the program from 2006 to 2011.

He admits he’s concerned about the quality of football when the season starts.

“You want good, quality football? That takes time, it just does,” Bostad said.