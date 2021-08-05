What Badgers coach Paul Chryst thinks about College Football Playoff expansion

Paul Chryst is well aware of the changes barreling down on the Big Ten Conference and college football as a whole.

Entering his seventh season as the University of Wisconsin football team’s coach, he’s seen the landscape of the sport he’s dedicated nearly his entire adult life to shift dramatically. Players profiting off their name, image and likeness has gone from taboo to accepted and celebrated, and now a push to go bigger is sweeping across college football.

Talks of the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams heated up this summer after a proposal was approved to be reviewed by the CFP’s top decision-makers. Late last month, the SEC accepted bids from Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 and join its conference.

Speaking at his program’s media day Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium, Chryst said he’s open to the idea of CFP expansion, but he has some reservations on how it may look.

“How many games do you really want being played?” Chryst said. “I still am a fan of the bowls and bowl system, and I know what that has meant to so many kids. We've gone to the highest-level type bowls, other than the championship ones, and we’ve been in others. They've all been really good experiences, right? So how do you incorporate that?