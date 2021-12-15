What 6-foot-5 WR Tommy McIntosh shows about Wisconsin football's recruiting strategy

Tommy McIntosh will be easy to spot when he’s around University of Wisconsin wide receivers.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide out is a three-star prospect in the Badgers 2022 recruiting class and was the first among UW's 13 prospects to sign and submit his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. McIntosh will have at least 3 inches on all of his teammates at the position.
McIntosh is a prime example of something Badgers receiver coach Alvis Whitted would like to do with his position — get bigger. The Badgers have mostly had receivers around 6-foot in recent seasons, but Whitted, a nine-year NFL veteran, has a vision of challenging defenses with bigger bodies that can create mismatches. That process began last season with landing four-star recruit Markus Allen (6-1, 215) and continues with McIntosh.
“This is the Big Ten; I truly prefer bigger guys that are athletic, that can run, that have a skill set indicative of playing receiver,” Whitted said. “Guys that can move around and can play inside.
“In other places I've had bigger receivers. I'm going to continue to keep that same philosophy. You want your outside guys (to) be 6-foot and above and good girth, good size, length, speed. All those things … and obviously good football players, too.”
McIntosh — a DeWitt, Michigan, product — possesses a blend of size, speed and athleticism that made him a desired recruit. He’s run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and has a 36-inch vertical leap. He had scholarship offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Wake Forest and others, but chose UW in part because of how Whitted, UW head coach Paul Chryst and others made him feel on Zoom calls and on a visit this summer.
“From my very first Zoom call all the way until my official visit this summer, it was just a constant feel of they want me here and they're pursuing me and they really care about me as a person and my family had that same feel, too,” McIntosh said.
DeWitt played in Michigan’s Division 3 state championship game this season and McIntosh was a big reason why. He tallied 1,227 yards and 20 touchdowns on 57 catches as a senior while also playing defensive back, the position some schools recruited him as.
He’s spoken with Whitted often through his recruiting process about how he can use his size to his advantage with the Badgers, who play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.
“The biggest thing is just that big-play ability, the ability to take the top off of a defense at any time because of my size and my speed,” McIntosh. “I just feel like I have the ability to make a play at any time and anywhere on the field that I may be, and coach Whitted sees that and sees the opportunity and the ceiling that I have with the athletic abilities that I have.
“I played a lot of basketball growing up so that helped with my body control, I’d say. The ability to adjust to the ball and go up and get it and box guys out, kind of, for a jump ball. And I feel like over time, I've just gotten better and better at that.”
Whitted has helped some bigger-bodied receivers reach the NFL in his collegiate coaching career. At Colorado State, he helped Rashard Higgins (6-2, 200) and Michael Gallup (6-1, 205) become consensus first-team All-Americans, and later Preston Williams (6-5, 220) become a second-team All-American. Higgins now plays for the Cleveland Browns, Gallup is a starter for the Dallas Cowboys and Williams is with the Miami Dolphins.
McIntosh said Whitted’s track record was a selling point to join the Badgers, and he’s excited to learn finer points of the position from him.
UW will lose a trio of receivers after this season, with Kendric Pryor and Jack Dunn exhausting their eligibility and Danny Davis likely to try to matriculate to the NFL. Pryor (568) and Davis (520) played the most snaps of any UW receiver this season. Their departures open up reps for players like Chimere Dike, Allen and possibly McIntosh if things go well for him after arriving next summer.
Bigger bodies on the outside can also help with run blocking, a significant role for UW wide receivers.
Former UW wide receiver Devin Chandler told The Athletic after he entered the transfer portal that there weren’t enough opportunities for receivers in the Badgers offense. McIntosh said he thought about that during his recruiting process, but felt that the Badgers’ passing game could create chances if players execute.
“Wisconsin is a run-first program, they've always been that way and probably will be for a while,” McIntosh said. “But that doesn't mean there aren't opportunities in the pass game. And that's the way that I feel. And I feel like if I do my job that, if the receiver position does their job that, those pass attempts will be there and the opportunities will also be there.”
Size won’t be the only determining factor in UW’s recruiting efforts at the receiver position, as Chryst said Monday they’ve also had success with average or below-average height. But if the Badgers can continue to land athletes like McIntosh and Vinny Anthony — a 6-1, three-star receiver out of Louisville, Kentucky, with impressive hands and ball skills — who can challenge defenses with wide catch radiuses and height mismatches, it could help a passing game that has lacked consistent explosive plays.
Speaking to a reporter Monday, McIntosh said the recruiting process has been an emotional ride.
“Excitement is a big one, and then almost relief. This whole recruitment process has been such a whirlwind,” McIntosh said. “It's been just dealing with it through COVID, it's been really confusing at times. So (it’s a) relief knowing that I made it out and I'm really happy with where I ended up and made my decision.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in the 2020 cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
JOE BRUNNER
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star receiver prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star safety prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
TRISTAN MONDAY
UW added an athletic defensive line prospect in mid-November when Tristan Monday flipped his commitment from Arizona to the Badgers.
UW was interested in Monday since he arrived in high school, but his size then didn't lend itself to a natural position fit in the Badgers' defense. Now standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, he'll start his career as a defensive end. UW offered him a scholarship in early November and he accepted it after visiting campus Nov. 12-14.
Monday is a consensus three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, who had offers from Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State and Iowa State.
After much discussion and thought, Tristan has changed his commitment and will be accepting a football scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin. He has the utmost respect and admiration for the University of Arizona but this is an opportunity he cannot ignore.
AIDAN VAUGHAN
All glory to god🙏— Aidan Vaughan (@AidanVaughan5) November 22, 2021
Vaughan, a 6-foot-4 linebacker from Wixom, Michigan, committed to UW in late November, choosing the Badgers over offers from programs like Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and others.
Vaughan is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.
Vaughan has been a late-riser on the recruiting trail, with all of his Power Five offers coming since October, but he has potential to be an inside or outside linebacker for the Badgers. He could fill the big-bodied outside ‘backer role that C.J. Goetz currently has for UW or could be a hybrid type of linebacker like UW pulled in with Jake Ratzlaff in the 2021 cycle.
