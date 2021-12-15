What 6-foot-5 WR Tommy McIntosh shows about Wisconsin football's recruiting strategy

McIntosh — a DeWitt, Michigan, product — possesses a blend of size, speed and athleticism that made him a desired recruit. He’s run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and has a 36-inch vertical leap. He had scholarship offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Wake Forest and others, but chose UW in part because of how Whitted, UW head coach Paul Chryst and others made him feel on Zoom calls and on a visit this summer.

“From my very first Zoom call all the way until my official visit this summer, it was just a constant feel of they want me here and they're pursuing me and they really care about me as a person and my family had that same feel, too,” McIntosh said.

DeWitt played in Michigan’s Division 3 state championship game this season and McIntosh was a big reason why. He tallied 1,227 yards and 20 touchdowns on 57 catches as a senior while also playing defensive back, the position some schools recruited him as.

He’s spoken with Whitted often through his recruiting process about how he can use his size to his advantage with the Badgers, who play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.