What 5-star tackle Nolan Rucci learned on Wisconsin football's scout team

The early bowl-prep practices were a time for Rucci to show what he could do running UW’s plays, and he was among the standouts during those sessions. Multiple teammates and coaches have spoken about the strides they’ve seen from Rucci and fellow freshman tackle Riley Mahlman.

Rucci said he felt the biggest improvement this season in his run-blocking technique, combining proper footwork and balance to his size and strength as a blocker. His goal is to add some weight in the offseason and be around 305 pounds at the start of training camp. He was listed at 294 pounds this season.

This offseason will see a significant change along UW’s line. All-Big Ten selections Josh Seltzner (first team) and Bruss (second team) are departing to try their hand at the NFL. Senior left tackle Tyler Beach (honorable mention) still is determining his next step, but he also could be leaving.

Rucci is among a group of four- and five-star linemen who will start competing for roles this spring — Mahlman, J.P. Benzschawel, Logan Brown and Trey Wedig are some of the others.