WeWantToPlay: College football players make voices heard as season sits on the brink

College football players are speaking out in an attempt to save their season.

Administrators from the Big Ten Conference and the rest of the Power 5 conferences met this weekend and multiple reports said the conclusion from those talks were to cancel the college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late Sunday night, players made their voices heard on social media, using the hashtag “#WeWantToPlay.” The hashtag became the No. 1 trend in the United States on Twitter and became a rallying cry not only for the 2020 season, but for a change in the structure of college football entirely.

In a post shared by a vast number of players, including some from the University of Wisconsin, college football players called for a uniform testing standard across the Power 5 conferences and for the creation of a college football players association.

Player unionization has been a topic of discussion for a number of years, and was attempted by the players at Northwestern in 2014. Northwestern’s concept was rejected by the National Labor Review Board in 2015, saying that scholarship players were employees of their university, but the NCAA's focus on competitive balance negated their ability to collectively bargain.

Players could form a non-union organization as well.