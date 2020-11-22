'We woke up the country': Feeling disrespected, No. 19 Northwestern shuts down No. 10 Wisconsin

"That really ticked our guys off," Fitzgerald said. "We just use that as fuel in the engine. We have really good football players. We have a bunch of guys who are going to be potentially All-Big Ten, potentially All-American, potentially in the NFL. ... We have one bad year and it's like 19-whatever again."

Has last season's 3-9 record ever felt so long ago?

Northwestern played its usual brand of tenacious defense like a team with something to prove. The victory was the Wildcats' first against a top-10 team since a 28-25 victory over No. 9 Nebraska on Nov. 5, 2011.

In two games entering Saturday, Wisconsin had just one fumble, and quarterback Graham Mertz hadn't thrown an interception. The Wildcats picked him off three times — twice by Brandon Joseph and once by Newsome — and recovered two fumbles.

They've held four of their five opponents scoreless in the second half. Wisconsin (2-1) didn't score in the final three quarters Saturday after racking up 45 total points against Illinois and 49 against Michigan. Northwestern also sacked Mertz three times and held the Badgers to 3 of 16 on third down.

"It was more just us trying to be us," Fitzgerald said. "Doing what we do. Nothing different. Nothing more. Nothing magical."