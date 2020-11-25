'We embraced the chaos': Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State top first CFP rankings

No non-Power Five team had ever ranked better than 12th in the first rankings. The best ranking in any selection committee top 25 by a team from outside the Power Five had been No. 8 for unbeaten UCF in the final 2018 rankings.

At worst, Cincinnati is lined up nicely to win out and grab the spot guaranteed to the top Group of Five conference champion in the New Year's six bowls.

The contenders for that spot if Cincinnati collapses down the stretch are Coastal Carolina from the Sun Belt at 20, Marshall from Conference USA at 21 and the Bearcats' AAC rival Tulsa at 25.

BYU is not only outside the realistic playoff race, but the Cougars would still need to rise a few spots to have a shot at getting an at-large invite to one of the lucrative New Year's Six games.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

"Great motivation for our guys," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said on ESPN while mostly taking the high road about the rankings.

A bid to the Fiesta, Cotton or Peach bowls would be worth $4 million to the independent Cougars, who are not eligible for the spot reserved for the Group of Five.