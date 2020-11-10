'We don't want to repeat what happened': CDC joins in probe of Badgers COVID-19 outbreak

A UW official said the program is doing periodic polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in addition to daily rapid-response antigen tests. UW had been doing daily PCR testing, which is more accurate than the rapid tests but takes longer to get results – as it tried to control the spread of the virus last week.

Chryst took some heat for wearing his face covering improperly during UW’s 45-7 victory over Illinois on Oct. 23 at Camp Randall Stadium. He later expressed disappointment for any role he may have played in the spread of the virus to his players or staff.

Asked Monday if he thought there had been slippage inside the building in terms of following mitigation protocol, be it proper social distancing or mask usage, Chryst said UW has “got to look at everything” as it reviews what went wrong.

He said he addressed his players and staff Sunday night and stressed the importance of following protocol.