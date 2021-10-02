Watch now: Wolverines take over 'Jump Around' and Badgers fans create rally towel chain

One side of the soon-to-be-named Barry Alvarez Field was reveling in "Jump Around" during Saturday's University of Wisconsin game against Michigan.
It wasn’t UW’s.
Michigan’s sideline erupted during the Camp Randall tradition, bouncing up and down along the sideline and even spilling onto the field while holding a 20-10 advantage entering the fourth quarter on its way to a 38-17 victory.
The Badgers, meanwhile, largely were subdued. A few players tried to get into the moment, but it was not a universal feeling in the midst of a third loss in four games.
Wolverines cornerback Daxton Hill said he remembered the feeling his freshman year two seasons ago, the last time he was in Camp Randall, when UW’s fans shook the stadium to their adopted anthem. It wasn’t quite a payback moment, but it still felt good for the junior, who laid the game-ending hit on Mertz a few minutes before.
“We wanted to be up the entire game, and once that came on that was gonna be our juice, we were gonna steal their juice,” Hill said. “That’s what we did, and I feel like that just carried on for the rest of the game.”
UM receiver Cornelius Johnson, who was also a freshman the last time Michigan visited the Badgers, took a different kind of joy from the moment.
“That was crazy,” said Johnson, who finished with two touchdown grabs and 47 yards receiving. “I mean, to see that, 80,000 fans in red, we was the only ones in that whole field who was wearing blue just waving our flags around. And we just wanted to make that our song, so we just embraced it.”
Fan shenanigans
Fans were given rally towels with Barry Alvarez’s face on them to commemorate Barry Alvarez Day at Camp Randall upon entry to the game. The student section had some fun with them.
During the second quarter, fans tied together their towels, which eventually stretched across multiple sections starting in section N to section P. Sections K through M joined in on the fun, making their own chain that stretched across the sections and lifting it up to allow people walking by to limbo underneath.
The chain spanned from section K through section P by the end of the second half.
Badgers fans began to trickle out of the stadium in the last 10 minutes of the game, leaving the student section undefended. Michigan students started to gather in the Wisconsin student section and created a little block of Wolverines in section M. They were able to cheer on wide receiver Daylen Baldwin as he scored a touchdown on that side of the field. Even Badgers fans at one point joined in on the Michigan celebration.