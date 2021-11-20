Watch now: Wisconsin's Stephan Bracey returns opening kickoff for touchdown against Nebraska

Stephan Bracey wasted no time making his return known.
The University of Wisconsin sophomore receiver took the opening kickoff of Saturday’s home finale at Camp Randall Stadium 92 yards to the house.
Bracey, a redshirt sophomore, had been out all year due to injury. The kickoff from Nebraska’s Brendan Franke was short. Bracey fielded it off a bounce at the 8-yard line, cut inside, shed a couple tackles and then found an opening down the right sideline before outracing the Cornhuskers the final 75 yards to give the Badgers an immediate 7-0 lead.
Linebacker Kaden Johnson provided a key block to spring Bracey.
🏠☎️! @BadgerFootball's @stephanbracey2 just returned the opening kick for 6️⃣. pic.twitter.com/s5xaW3B6CL— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021
Nebraska answered on the next drive with a Markese Stepp touchdown on a 1-yard plunge to tie it 7-7.
It’s the first kick return for the Badgers since the 2020 Rose Bowl against Oregon, when Aron Cruickshank took a first-quarter kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown that tied the game 7-7. The Ducks went on to win 28-27.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska football: 3 keys to victory, why Nebraska should gamble and predictions
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
Freshman running back Braelon Allen showed he was ready for lead-back responsibilities last week with his 173-yard, three-touchdown performance against Northwestern. The Wildcats’ defense was one of the worst in the country at stopping the run, but Allen has a stiffer test coming against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers rank 39th in the FBS and seventh in the Big Ten allowing 132.5 yards rushing per game.
Nebraska will be playing its first game of the season without linebacker JoJo Domann, who’s out for the season with a hand injury. Domann was third on the team in tackles with 72 and had nine tackles for loss, including three sacks. He also had two picks and two forced fumbles. Linebackers Luke Reimer (96 tackles), Nick Henrich (87 tackles) and Garrett Nelson (45 tackles, 10½ for loss) will be tasked with slowing down Allen.
UW quarterback Graham Mertz and the passing game have found a rhythm in the past three weeks, adding balance to the offense and improving the team’s ability to convert third downs. UW has converted 46.2% of third downs the past three games and 28.4% the rest of the season. If Mertz can continue moving the chains and avoiding turnovers, UW’s offense should be in good shape against Nebraska’s pass defense, which ranks ninth in the Big Ten (230.6 yards per game allowed).
Edge: Wisconsin
When Nebraska has the ball
Nebraska’s offense starts and stops with quarterback Adrian Martinez. When he’s good, the Cornhuskers are tough to stop because he can challenge the defense deep with his arm while also taking advantage of space underneath by scrambling. Martinez is Nebraska’s leading rusher (50.2 yards per game) and passer (251.2 ypg) this season.
However, when he’s bad, it often means turnovers and big plays the other way. Martinez has thrown eight interceptions and has lost three of his seven fumbles this season. Martinez has had success against UW before, averaging 375 total yards of offense and 2.5 total touchdowns in two matchups.
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said the 2019 game against Nebraska opened his eyes to some adjustments the Badgers needed on defense, and he said he believes the group is better-equipped to contain Martinez this season.
Samori Toure, a transfer from Montana, leads Nebraska in every receiving category (33 catches, 718 yards, four TDs). UW was also in pursuit of Toure on the transfer market. Running back has been a weak spot, with Rahmir Johnson leading that group with 495 yards on 112 carries. Tight end Austin Allen (29 catches, 404 yards, two TDs) is a difficult matchup on size alone — the junior is 6 foot 9 and 255 pounds.
The Badgers have been creating turnovers at a high rate during their win streak. Their 17 takeaways are the most of any Power Five team over that six-game span.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
Nebraska’s field-goal kicking has been a consistent weakness this season, and coach Scott Frost said Monday there wasn’t much he could do to ensure his kickers are ready psychologically to perform. Connor Culp (6 of 12) and Chase Contreraz (2 of 4) are a combined 6 for 11 on field goals under 40 yards.
The Cornhuskers, like the Badgers, haven’t produced much in the return games.
UW’s Andy Vujnovich is fifth in the Big Ten with an average punt of 45.4 yards and 11 of his 42 punts this year have gone for 50-plus this season.
Edge: Slightly Wisconsin
Trends
UW’s six-game winning streak is tied for second-longest under coach Paul Chryst. He is 5-0 against Nebraska since becoming UW’s coach, with the average score in those games being 32.4-20.
Mertz has thrown for more than 210 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
Frost is 0-5 at Nebraska the week following an open date, with one of those losses coming to UW in 2019. The Cornhuskers are on a four-game losing streak; the program has had a losing streak of at least four games in three of the four years Frost has coached.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Continue spreading around the ball: Graham Mertz completed passes to nine receivers last week against Northwestern, a welcomed sign of his improvement and the passing game’s step forward in recent weeks. Mertz said this week that he’s seen receivers win routes quicker and be “more violent” in their route running. That could be helpful against a Cornhuskers passing defense that was shredded two weeks ago against Ohio State and lost its best player, linebacker JoJo Domann, after he had surgery on his left hand.
2. Contain Martinez’s rushing: Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is a true dual-threat player and he’s 273 yards away from the program’s record for total offense. UW will have to do its best to keep him from scrambling and extending plays, something it struggled to do in Lincoln in 2019. UW needs to make Martinez one-dimensional, whether it’s using outside linebackers Nick Herbig and Noah Burks as contain players more than pass-rushers or an inside linebacker/safety as a spy.
3. Give no help: UW’s offense and special teams have turned the tide on the mistakes that plagued them early this season, with turnovers almost always leading to points for the opposition. That needs to continue against a desperate Nebraska team that, despite its record, can move the ball and take advantage of momentum swings. UW’s ball carriers have to be aware that the Cornhuskers (five fumbles forced, 10 interceptions) will be looking for chances to create takeaways as road underdogs.
THREE KEYS FOR THE CORNHUSKERS
1. Throw caution to the wind: The Cornhuskers are in what could be an advantageous position if they choose to approach it that way at Camp Randall. Nebraska has nothing to lose against a Badgers team with some big goals in front of it. After firing almost his entire offensive staff last week, Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers should go for broke and try trick plays and anything else they can cook up to score on UW’s defense. One could argue that Nebraska is playing for pride and its culture under Frost, but what kind of culture does it set to continue doing things that haven’t worked throughout a 3-7 season?
2. Overload blitzes: Nebraska has blitzed on just more than 30% of opponents’ drop backs this season, and it uses defensive line stunts often in its attempts to get after quarterbacks. UW’s offensive line has done a much better job keeping quarterback Graham Mertz clean in the pocket, not allowing a sack of Mertz in the past three weeks. Nebraska should test the offensive line's and running backs’ blocking and Mertz’s timing and accuracy with overload blitzes, bringing more defenders to a gap than UW can block.
3. Don’t kick field goals: Place-kicking has been a mess for the Cornhuskers this season, a killer for a team that’s proven to be able to hang in games but fall just short. Nebraska is 8 of 16 on field goals overall this season and 6 of 11 on field goals attempted in the red zone — a red-zone field goal means a maximum distance of 37 yards on the attempt, and the Cornhuskers are making just more than half of those. This ties into the idea of going for broke. If Nebraska reaches the red zone on UW’s defense, it should go for the touchdown every time.
HISTORY
Series: UW leads 10-4
First meeting: UW won 18-0
Last meeting: UW won 37-21 in 2019
UW's longest winning streak: Seven games (2012 to present)
UW's longest losing streak: Three games (1965 to 1973)
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
There’s too much happening within the Nebraska program between coach firings and losing key players to expect the Cornhuskers to be sharp Saturday. The UW defense is having conversations about being one of the best in program history and has been able to lock in against a variety of offenses this season. Nebraska’s varied scheme could cause some problems, but it’s hard to imagine the Badgers not finding solutions quickly. As long as Braelon Allen stays healthy and effective at tailback, the Badgers have an identity to work off of and the offense can create balance against a Nebraska defense that’s been beaten up by injuries.
Badgers 24, Nebraska 10
The Huskers come to Camp Randall this weekend. Who do you like?— Badger Beat (@BadgerBeat) November 17, 2021
TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE
Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520