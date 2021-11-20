 Skip to main content
Watch now: Wisconsin's Stephan Bracey returns opening kickoff for touchdown against Nebraska
Watch now: Wisconsin's Stephan Bracey returns opening kickoff for touchdown against Nebraska

Stephan Bracey wasted no time making his return known.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore receiver took the opening kickoff of Saturday’s home finale at Camp Randall Stadium 92 yards to the house.

Bracey, a redshirt sophomore, had been out all year due to injury. The kickoff from Nebraska’s Brendan Franke was short. Bracey fielded it off a bounce at the 8-yard line, cut inside, shed a couple tackles and then found an opening down the right sideline before outracing the Cornhuskers the final 75 yards to give the Badgers an immediate 7-0 lead.

Linebacker Kaden Johnson provided a key block to spring Bracey.

Nebraska answered on the next drive with a Markese Stepp touchdown on a 1-yard plunge to tie it 7-7.

It’s the first kick return for the Badgers since the 2020 Rose Bowl against Oregon, when Aron Cruickshank took a first-quarter kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown that tied the game 7-7. The Ducks went on to win 28-27.

