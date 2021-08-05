 Skip to main content
Watch now: Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson crashes defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s news conference
Watch now: Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson crashes defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's news conference

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard fields questions at University of Wisconsin football media day Aug. 5. 

 ABBY SCHNABLE, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin senior Scott Nelson pokes fun at Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonard’s big purchase in the offseason.

Senior safety Scott Nelson is going to have to step up his performance if he wants a chance to hang out on defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s new boat. 

Nelson patiently waited until reporters we’re done asking questions before interjecting his own at Thursday’s University of Wisconsin football media day.

“Rumor has it you got a new boat this offseason,” Nelson said. “You’ve been spending a lot of time there. Is there any difficulty or stress that the fans should fear that you might skip a few practices and go out on the boat and maybe miss a couple games even?”

Leonhard said he wouldn’t miss any games but joked there was a 50-50 chance he wouldn’t make it to media day. 

“You’re lucky Scott Nelson’s questions … knowing he was going to be here today brought me back,” Leonhard said with a smile on his face. 

After hearing the answer, Nelson high-fived Leonhard before heading into the locker room. He missed the next question where Leonhard was asked if Nelson even was allowed on the new boat. 

“He can’t come,” Leonhard said. “He hasn’t made enough plays yet.”

 

