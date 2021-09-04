Watch now: What Penn State QB Sean Clifford had to say to Wisconsin corner after win

And most importantly, Clifford played a clean, effective game, avoiding the turnover issues that plagued him last year and at one point got him benched in favor of Will Levis.

“With turnovers, man, the opportunity don't come around too often,” Hicks said. “That's the game of football — making most of the opportunities. We definitely didn't today. Credit to Penn State, but we've got to be better. Those turnovers could be a difference-maker in the game. Just got to find a way to be the reason. Whole defense, be the reason that we find a way to come out with a win, score some points or something.”

PSU coach James Franklin called Clifford’s performance “gutsy.”

“Most importantly, it was gutsy, and he kept battling and made plays when we needed to in the second half to get a win,” Franklin said. “So, I’m pleased with him, and there’s gonna be a lot of things, obviously, to learn from.”

Hicks, to his credit, took the blame on the Dotson touchdown, which came with Dotson lined up in the right slot before breaking into a post route, saying after the game he was supposed to drop deeper in his zone.