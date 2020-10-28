Watch Now: UW's Barry Alvarez, Paul Chryst address coronavirus cases in Badgers football program

University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez and head football coach Paul Chryst spoke to the media about the program's COVID-19 coronavirus cases and the cancellation of the Badgers' upcoming game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Watch the complete news conference below:
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.