Watch Now: UW's Barry Alvarez, Paul Chryst address coronavirus cases in Badgers football program
University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez and head football coach Paul Chryst spoke to the media about the program's COVID-19 coronavirus cases and the cancellation of the Badgers' upcoming game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon. 

Watch the complete news conference below:

