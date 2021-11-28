 Skip to main content
Watch now: Top Badgers targets, led by athlete Cade Yacamelli, continue postseason runs
Watch now: Top Badgers targets, led by athlete Cade Yacamelli, continue postseason runs

Only a handful of University of Wisconsin football recruits were in action over the weekend.

State playoffs are winding down across the country. But a couple of incoming Badgers still had big games, including a recruit from Pennsylvania and two incoming receivers.

Here’s how future Badgers in the 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:

VERBAL COMMITS

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

Yacamelli shined in the Warriors' first Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Class 5A championship victory, slicing up Moon for 136 yards on 17 carries and 92 yards on a single reception. The catch ended in the end zone as did one of his 17 carries, a 52-yard score. Yacamelli also added seven tackles from his defensive back spot. He now has 1,633 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns this season. Up next after Saturday's 24-21 win is Exeter Township in the PIAA state semifinals.

Watch Yacamelli’s 2021 season highlights here:

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

King ended DeWitt's season with a 25-21 win over the Panthers in Saturday's Michigan Division 3 state championship. McIntosh finished with six catches for 90 yards and a 15-yard TD reception late in the first half. He also had a goal-line tackle on defense and a fumble recovery. His season comes to an end with 1,317 yards and 21 touchdowns on 63 receptions (average of 21.5 yards per catch).

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

Anthony caught his 14th touchdown pass of the season as the Bulldogs (13-0) kept right on rolling in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 6A semifinals, posting a 48-21 win over Trinity. He hauled in a 27-yard pass from QB Nic Schutte in the second quarter to boost the lead to 35-7 and effectively ice the game. Anthony finished with three catches for 67 yards, giving him 47 for 968 on the year, and added a tackle. Anthony and Male can cap a perfect season Saturday at 8 p.m. against St. Xavier.

Watch highlights from his first 10 games:

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

The Huskies (14-0) beat East Forsyth 26-14 in the North Carolina High School Athletics Association Class 4A quarterfinals. They'll play Chambers in the state semis. No stats were available for Neal from the game.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

The Dragons (13-0) shredded Lewisville 52-0 in the UIL Texas Class 6A Division 1 state third round. They'll face Allen in the state quarterfinals. Jones helped the defense limit Lewisville to 89 rushing yards and 64 passing. No individual stats were available as of Saturday night.

Aidan Vaughan, Walled Lake Western (MI), LB

The newest member of the Badgers' recruiting class after committing last week, the 6-foot-4 linebacker's season ended Nov. 5 when his Warriors lost to Waterford Mott in a district championship game.

Watch his senior season highlights here:

SEASON OVER

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR

John Clifford, Watertown, OL/DL

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL

Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL

Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB

A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

