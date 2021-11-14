 Skip to main content
Watch now: QB commit Myles Burkett, other Badgers 2022 targets lead teams to WIAA state championship berths
Watch now: QB commit Myles Burkett, other Badgers 2022 targets lead teams to WIAA state championship berths

University of Wisconsin football fans will want to snag a couple tickets to Camp Randall Stadium. 

No, not for another Badgers game — although they will host Nebraska in another critical Big Ten West game.

No, fans will want to watch a handful of future Badgers on Thursday and Friday during the WIAA state championships. Incoming quarterback Myles Burkett (Franklin High School), lineman Billy Schrauth (St. Mary's Springs) and UW d-line recruit Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie) will all be playing for state titles. 

4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' victory over Northwestern

Here’s how they and the other future Badgers in the 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:

VERBAL COMMITS

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

Burkett and the Sabers have a penchant for big comeback wins. They put together their best one yet Friday in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals, scoring 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 26-19 win over No. 3 Appleton North. Burkett accounted for touchdown passes of 10 and 45 yards that helped tie the game at 19-19 before Tanner Rivard won the game with 20 seconds left on a 7-yard TD run. Burkett had a 26-of-39, 356-yard night, hitting six different receivers along the way, including three for at least 70 yards. He now has back-to-back 350-yard games. Franklin will face another Wisconsin recruit Friday at 4 p.m. inside Camp Randall Stadium for the title.

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

For the second week in a row, Seagreaves could not find pay dirt. But he still ran for 120 yards on 12 carries. But the Cheesemakers' season came to an end in the Division 3 semifinals with Pewaukee winning 28-14 thanks to 28 unanswered points, all in the second half. Seagreaves, who is expected to play tight end for the Badgers at the next level, rushed for 1,294 yards and 16 TDs this season in Monroe's Wing-T and finished his career with 42 receptions for 967 yards and six scores.

Badgers' commit J.T. Seagreaves' versatility keys Cheesemakers

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

The Warriors (9-2) dispatched Fox Chapel 42-14 in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League quarterfinals Friday night. Up next is Pine-Richland in the semis. Yacamelli scored on two consecutive touchdown carries of 3 and 55 yards as Penn-Trafford scored on all five first-half possessions. He put the finishing touches on the half with a 16-yard TD reception and ended the night with 140 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Watch Yacamelli’s 2021 season highlights here:

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

McIntosh caught his 18th touchdown of the season, a 41-yarder in double coverage from QB Tyler Holtz, in the Panthers' 42-14 win over Cedar Springs. Defending Michigan Division 3 state champion DeWitt (11-1), which just won the district title a week ago, will face St. Joseph next week in the state semifinals. 

Watch those highlights here:

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

Anthony scored two first-half touchdowns as the 11-0 Bulldogs thumped Bullitt East 56-8 in the state Class 6A second round. The first was on a 37-yard pass from Nic Schutte, and the second came from 21 yards out as Male rolled to a 35-8 halftime lead. Anthony finished with three receptions for 63 yards and the two TDs, plus a 3-yard carry. He's now at 39 receptions, 842 yards and 11 scores this season. 

Watch Anthony's highlights from the weekend here:

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

The Huskies (12-0) again won big, 42-7 over South Mecklenburg, in the second round of the state Class 4A playoffs. routed Page 52-3 in the state Class 4A first round. No stats were available for Neal from the game.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

The Dragons improved to 11-0 after a 42-20 win over North Crowley in the opener of the UIL Texas state championships. No stats were available for Jones. 

OTHER TOP RECRUITS

Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL

The Ledgers beat Darlington 35-24 to advance to the WIAA Division 6 championship, which will be held Thursday at Camp Randall. Schrauth's offensive line again opened up rushing lanes as the Ledgers' backs ran for 249 yards and three TDs on 33 carries. Isaac Hyland had all three scores and 172 yards on 19 touches.

Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL

UW fans should be glued to Friday evening's matchup with Hamm, who is still uncommitted, facing off against future Badgers QB Quentin Keene (see above). Hamm was his typical self in the Cardinals' 38-31 win over Mukwonago this weekend, recording seven tackles. Hamm now has 67 tackles and eight sacks on the year, with 16 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

How a position switch ignited Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm's prospects

Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB

Norco fell 49-14 to Mater Dei in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 1 playoffs this week. Ott compiled 73 yards and a touchdown and ends the season with 1,152 and 17.

SEASON OVER

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR

John Clifford, Watertown, OL/DL

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

Injury: A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

