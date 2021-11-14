Watch now: QB commit Myles Burkett, other Badgers 2022 targets lead teams to WIAA state championship berths

University of Wisconsin football fans will want to snag a couple tickets to Camp Randall Stadium.
No, not for another Badgers game — although they will host Nebraska in another critical Big Ten West game.
No, fans will want to watch a handful of future Badgers on Thursday and Friday during the WIAA state championships. Incoming quarterback Myles Burkett (Franklin High School), lineman Billy Schrauth (St. Mary's Springs) and UW d-line recruit Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie) will all be playing for state titles.
Here’s how they and the other future Badgers in the 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:
VERBAL COMMITS
Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB
Burkett and the Sabers have a penchant for big comeback wins. They put together their best one yet Friday in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals, scoring 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 26-19 win over No. 3 Appleton North. Burkett accounted for touchdown passes of 10 and 45 yards that helped tie the game at 19-19 before Tanner Rivard won the game with 20 seconds left on a 7-yard TD run. Burkett had a 26-of-39, 356-yard night, hitting six different receivers along the way, including three for at least 70 yards. He now has back-to-back 350-yard games. Franklin will face another Wisconsin recruit Friday at 4 p.m. inside Camp Randall Stadium for the title.
J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE
For the second week in a row, Seagreaves could not find pay dirt. But he still ran for 120 yards on 12 carries. But the Cheesemakers' season came to an end in the Division 3 semifinals with Pewaukee winning 28-14 thanks to 28 unanswered points, all in the second half. Seagreaves, who is expected to play tight end for the Badgers at the next level, rushed for 1,294 yards and 16 TDs this season in Monroe's Wing-T and finished his career with 42 receptions for 967 yards and six scores.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH
The Warriors (9-2) dispatched Fox Chapel 42-14 in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League quarterfinals Friday night. Up next is Pine-Richland in the semis. Yacamelli scored on two consecutive touchdown carries of 3 and 55 yards as Penn-Trafford scored on all five first-half possessions. He put the finishing touches on the half with a 16-yard TD reception and ended the night with 140 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Watch Yacamelli’s 2021 season highlights here:
Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR
McIntosh caught his 18th touchdown of the season, a 41-yarder in double coverage from QB Tyler Holtz, in the Panthers' 42-14 win over Cedar Springs. Defending Michigan Division 3 state champion DeWitt (11-1), which just won the district title a week ago, will face St. Joseph next week in the state semifinals.
Watch those highlights here:
Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR
Anthony scored two first-half touchdowns as the 11-0 Bulldogs thumped Bullitt East 56-8 in the state Class 6A second round. The first was on a 37-yard pass from Nic Schutte, and the second came from 21 yards out as Male rolled to a 35-8 halftime lead. Anthony finished with three receptions for 63 yards and the two TDs, plus a 3-yard carry. He's now at 39 receptions, 842 yards and 11 scores this season.
Watch Anthony's highlights from the weekend here:
Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT
The Huskies (12-0) again won big, 42-7 over South Mecklenburg, in the second round of the state Class 4A playoffs. routed Page 52-3 in the state Class 4A first round. No stats were available for Neal from the game.
Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB
The Dragons improved to 11-0 after a 42-20 win over North Crowley in the opener of the UIL Texas state championships. No stats were available for Jones.
OTHER TOP RECRUITS
Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL
The Ledgers beat Darlington 35-24 to advance to the WIAA Division 6 championship, which will be held Thursday at Camp Randall. Schrauth's offensive line again opened up rushing lanes as the Ledgers' backs ran for 249 yards and three TDs on 33 carries. Isaac Hyland had all three scores and 172 yards on 19 touches.
Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL
UW fans should be glued to Friday evening's matchup with Hamm, who is still uncommitted, facing off against future Badgers QB Quentin Keene (see above). Hamm was his typical self in the Cardinals' 38-31 win over Mukwonago this weekend, recording seven tackles. Hamm now has 67 tackles and eight sacks on the year, with 16 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB
Norco fell 49-14 to Mater Dei in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 1 playoffs this week. Ott compiled 73 yards and a touchdown and ends the season with 1,152 and 17.
SEASON OVER
Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT
Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT
Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL
Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR
John Clifford, Watertown, OL/DL
Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S
Injury: A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
KALON GERVIN
The Badgers locked in their first incoming transfer of the class in late October in Kalon Gervin, a cornerback from Michigan State.
Gervin played in 19 games for the Spartans, including seven career starts. He had 22 tackles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery at MSU. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Detroit will add some experience to a cornerback group that loses its top two starters to graduation.
Gervin was offered a scholarship by UW coming out of high school.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520