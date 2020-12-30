 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Postgame fumble by Badgers QB Graham Mertz shatters Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy
0 comments
topical alert top story

Watch now: Postgame fumble by Badgers QB Graham Mertz shatters Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy

{{featured_button_text}}

It was time for the University of Wisconsin football team to celebrate Wednesday afternoon after overcoming a slow start to knock off the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 42-28 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Unfortunately for the Badgers, the postgame party quickly turned into a mess after redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz dropped UW's latest trophy on the ground, shattering it into hundreds of pieces. 

Check out the video below to see just how it happened:

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics