Watch now: Postgame fumble by Badgers QB Graham Mertz shatters Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy

It was time for the University of Wisconsin football team to celebrate Wednesday afternoon after overcoming a slow start to knock off the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 42-28 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Unfortunately for the Badgers, the postgame party quickly turned into a mess after redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz dropped UW's latest trophy on the ground, shattering it into hundreds of pieces.

Check out the video below to see just how it happened:

