Watch now: Myles Burkett finishes with WIAA state title as other Wisconsin targets continue playoff runs
Watch now: Myles Burkett finishes with WIAA state title as other Wisconsin targets continue playoff runs

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett hands off to running back Tanner Rivard during the first half of a WIAA Division 1 State Football Championship game against Sun Prairie at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Myles Burkett sure made the most of his debut at Camp Randall Stadium.

The incoming University of Wisconsin verbal commit threw three touchdowns to win a WIAA football championship. His performance was the standout moment of the weekend for the Badgers' Class of 2022, which included playoff successes (and failures) across the country.

Here’s how Burkett and the other future Badgers in the 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:

VERBAL COMMITS

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

Burkett finished the job, guiding the Sabers to a 14-0 season and a WIAA Division 1 championship Friday at his future home in Camp Randall Stadium in a 38-17 win over Sun Prairie. Burkett tossed just his third and fourth interceptions of the season but countered that with 276 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-23 passing. He found Reese Osgood five times for 169 yards and two touchdowns, including a WIAA record 88-yard strike late in the first quarter. Burkett added fourth-quarter TDs of 30 and 7 yards that kept the Cardinals at bay. Burkett, who also ran for 20 yards, finishes the season 206 of 289 for 3,427 yards, 36 TDs and four interceptions.

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

Yacamelli dashed for 207 yards on 19 carries, bouncing back from a first-play fumble to lead the Warriors (10-2) to a 24-6 win over Pine-Richland in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Class 5A semifinals Friday night. Yacamelli scored three second-half TDs in the victory on runs of 33, 1 and 17 yards. He had 161 yards in the second half alone. He heads into this week's WPIAL championship game with 1,497 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Watch Yacamelli’s 2021 season highlights here:

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

Dewitt (12-1) popped St. Joseph 43-6 in the Michigan state semifinals. McIntosh was busy early. He caught a 61-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter on a stop-and-go to make it 15-0, then hauled in a 40-yarder in the second to put the Panthers up 29-0. Full stats were not available Sunday morning, but McIntosh added at least two more catches for 20 yards.

Watch his highlights here:

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

Anthony caught two more touchdowns as the Bulldogs (12-0) pounded another playoff opponent, blanking North Hardin 46-0 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 6A quarterfinals. Anthony hauled in 11- and 17-yard touchdowns in the second quarter to build a 40-0 halftime lead while QB Nic Schutte tossed five TDs. Anthony finished with five receptions for 59 yards and had a 22-yard punt return. He now has 44 catches, 901 yards and 13 TDs receiving. Anthony and Male will face Trinity in next week's state semis.

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

The Huskies (13-0) beat Mallard Creek 31-17 in the North Carolina High School Athletics Association Class 4A third round. They'll play East Forsyth in next week's quarterfinals. No stats were available for Neal from the game.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

Jones had his hands on, literally, a handful of passes thrown his way, recording three pass breakups as the Dragons thumped Midland Legacy 42-7 in the IUL Texas state second round. Complete stats were not available. The Dragons play Lewisville next.

Watch his highlights here:

OTHER TOP RECRUITS

Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL

The Ledgers could not muster much in Thursday's WIAA Division 6 championship loss to Colby 22-7. St. Mary's Springs ran for 168 yards on 29 rushing attempts plus 39 yards on 5-of-16 passing. Schrauth was also credited with six tackles, including half a tackle for loss. 

Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL

Hamm provided a sneak peek of what Badgers fans might be able to expect, if he commits to the Badgers, with a second-quarter sack of Burkett and six tackles in Sun Prairie's 38-17 loss to Franklin in the Division 1 state championship at Camp Randall. He also had two tackles for loss. Hamm finishes the season with 73 tackles, nine sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Hamm has said he will announce his decision after the high school season.

SEASON OVER

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR

John Clifford, Watertown, OL/DL

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB

Injury: A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

