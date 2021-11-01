 Skip to main content
Watch now: Monroe's J.T. Seagreaves highlights big playoff performances from future Badgers
Watch now: Monroe's J.T. Seagreaves highlights big playoff performances from future Badgers

Monroe's JT Seagreaves gets ready for the game, as Monroe takes on Madison Edgewood in Wisconsin boys high school football on Friday, Oct. 15 at Breese Stevens Field in Madison

 Greg Dixon

Intro

Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:

VERBAL COMMITS

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

Burkett was held to his lowest production of the season in a tense 10-7 win over Oak Creek in the WIAA Division 1 second round Friday. The top-seeded Sabers trailed 7-2 until a 10-yard run by Tanner Rivard with 2 minutes remaining in the contest clinched a quarterfinals berth and date against No. 2 Bay Port. Burkett was limited to 104 yards passing (12-of-24) and 20 rushing yards on 10 carries. It is Burkett's fewest yards and lowest completion percentage of the season, and just the second game without a touchdown.

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

A week after his 179-yard, three-TD performance in a tight first-round win, Seagreaves provided another 194 yards (164 rushing, 30 receiving) to lead the No. 5 Cheesemakers to a much easier 42-6 win over Greendale in the second round of the of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. Next up is a date with No. 6 Jefferson in the quarterfinals. Seagreaves needed just 11 touches to do his damage, and he scored twice on runs of 1 yard and 65 yards. Seagreaves projects as a tight end at the next level, but he's stepped up as a powerful rusher this season with 1,098 yards on 109 totes and 16 TDs. Through the air, he's averaging 19.3 yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns.

Badgers' commit J.T. Seagreaves' versatility keys Cheesemakers

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

The Blue Dukes advanced to the Division 3 state quarterfinals following their 20-14 win over Port Washington. Brunner again helped carve out rushing lanes as Whitefish Bay racked up 216 yards and two fourth-quarter rushing scores on 39 attempts. The second-seeded Dukes trailed 7-0 at halftime before outscoring Port Washington 20-14 in the final 13 minutes of the game. Up next: a visit from No. 5 Pewaukee.

Here’s how Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner fared in his senior year opener

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

The Warriors wrapped up the regular season at 8-2 following a 42-0 rout of Greater Latrobe. Yacamelli didn't get much work in the blowout, but he made the most of it. He took six carries for 132 yards and two first-half touchdowns. The first was a 1-yard plunge and the second was a 78-yard sprint to the end zone. Penn-Trafford enters the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League playoffs as one of the top seeds in Class 5A.

Watch Yacamelli’s 2021 season highlights here:

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

The Panthers (9-1) advanced to the district championship game with a 44-14 victory over Ionia. McIntosh made it eight games with at least one touchdown, scoring on a fourth-and-15 pass with less than a minute left before halftime. No stats were available from the game, but McIntosh's Hudl highlights video from the game included a 45-yard grab on third down and a 28-yard touchdown reception.

Watch those highlights here:

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

Anthony II had two receptions for 31 yards as Male won a rivalry game with Dupont Munual 23-0. He also added a 32-yard kick return. His Bulldogs are now 9-0. He's now at 28 receptions for 682 yards and nine TDs this season. 

Watch his highlights from his first seven games here:

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

Brown scored on a 1-yard run and added two two-point conversions to lead Johnston City to an Illinois Class 2A first-round playoff win over Lawrenceville 43-12. He finished with five runs for 23 yards and four catches for 23 yards.

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR

Trudgeon's Crusaders had little trouble dispatching Kewaskum in the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs 40-0. The UW preferred walk-on did his part, providing a nearly exact amount of yards rushing (70) and receiving (72) with a pair of long touchdowns. The first was a 53-yard sprint that made it 7-0, and the second was a 49-yard TD grab in the second quarter. He's now over 1,000 receiving yards and has 21 touchdowns for Edgewood, which hosts Columbus this week in the state quarterfinals.

Watch highlights from his game here:

Badgers' preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon does it all for Edgewood

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

The Huskies improved to 10-0 with a 58-0 victory over Hopewell. No stats were available for Curtis from the game.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

Jones paced his team with seven tackles and two pass breakups as the Dragons roasted Timber Creek 42-7 to improve to 9-0. According to the Dallas Morning News, Southlake Carroll, last year's 6A Division I runner-up, will play in the Division I playoffs.

OTHER TOP RECRUITS

Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL

The Ledgers rolled 31-14 in a Division 6 second-round meeting with Cedar Grove-Belgium. Schrauth, a top recruit of Notre Dame and UW, and the offensive line opened up plenty of rushing lanes, leading to 382 yards and four touchdowns on 57 rushing attempts by Ledger backs. Next up for No. 3 St. Mary's Springs: No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic.

Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL

Hamm, who is considering the Badgers, Irish and Penn State,  in the second half of the Cardinals' 35-20 win over Fond du Lac in the Division 1 second round. Fond du Lac drew with one, 21-20, with 3:00 left in the third quarter. Fond du Lac attempted a two-point conversion after a Sun Prairie penalty on the PAT moved the ball to the 1, and Hamm helped hold the line along with Trentin Wagner and Nolan Olson. Hamm also blocked a 38-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. He was credited with nine tackles.

The Cardinals will face Big Eight rival Middleton next week in the state quarterfinals.

How a position switch ignited Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm's prospects

Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB

A late UW recruit and the only true running back in the 2022 class so far, Ott had 124 yards and two scores on 10 carries in Norco's 35-24 win over Roosevelt to improve to 8-2 this season. His TDs came from 4 and 43 yards out. He's now at 1,079 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. 

Watch highlights from Ott’s performance here:

SEASON OVER

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL

Injury: A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

[Correction: The headline of an earlier version of this story indicated that a player the Badgers are recruiting had committed to Wisconsin.]

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

