Watch now: Latest highlights from Wisconsin's 2022 recruits include one-handed catch, big night from incoming QB
Watch now: Latest highlights from Wisconsin's 2022 recruits include one-handed catch, big night from incoming QB

Myles Burkett photo 2-16

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett was the first oral commitment of UW's 2022 recruiting class.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The future of the University of Wisconsin football team’s passing game may have some promise.

Incoming quarterback Myles Burkett has his Franklin Sabers at 7-0 and atop the WIAA Division 6 rankings after a two-touchdown performance. And one of his possible future targets, Madison Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon hauled in a pass with one hand before taking it to the house.

Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

The Sabers faced a bit of adversity Friday, trailing Oak Creek 14-7 early in the second quarter. But Burkett, who had thrown a first-quarter touchdown, led four straight scoring drives in a 35-14 win to improve Division 6 top-ranked Franklin to 7-0. Burkett threw a 23-yard TD before halftime to retake the lead, then ran in a 5-yard score midway through the third. He finished 15 of 21 for 270 yards, two touchdowns and no picks, and he rushed five times for 26 stripes. Reese Osgood caught both TDs from Burkett in a five-catch, 114-yard day.

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Nelson’s Vikings dropped their sixth straight, losing 34-28 to Fort Atkinson to fall to 1-6. No stats were available from the game.

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

The future Badgers tight end provided his usual multi-dimensional performance for the Cheesemakers in their 42-14 win over Evansville. Seagreaves totaled a very balanced 141 scrimmage yards (74 rushing and 67 receiving) on 14 combined touches.

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

Yacamelli yielded a big night to teammate Carter Green (195 yards, two TDs) but still showed well in a 27-6 win over Woodland Hills. The running back had 107 yards rushing, scoring on a 64-yard sprint to push the Warriors to 4-2 this season.

Watch Yacamelli’s midseason highlights:

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

Three grabs, 74 yards, three touchdowns. A tidy evening for the impressive pass catcher, who led the 6-1 Panthers to a 65-0 blitz of winless Okemos. McIntosh was second on the team in receptions and yards but caught half of the six TD passes thrown by DeWitt quarterbacks in the blowout. He’s now at 558 yards and nine scores for the season and has 20 TDs for his career.

Watch McIntosh’s highlights from his three-TD performance:

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

Again no stats for Neal recorded, but his team improved to 6-0 with a 53-0 whitewash of West Mecklenburg.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

State-ranked No. 3 Southlake Carroll handed Keller its first loss of the season, 49-13, in a Thursday night game. No stats were available for Jones.

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

The future road-grader helped carve out 388 yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries as Whitefish Bay thumped Cedarburg 38-12 to improve to 5-2 and clinch a WIAA playoff berth.

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

The 5-0 Bulldogs had a bye week.

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

Johnston City (5-1) did not play this week. Scheduled opponent Vienna/Goreville canceled its season a few weeks in, leaving Brown and his team without a Week 7 opponent.

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR

It was a big night for the preferred walk-on pledge. Trudgeon crossed the 500-yard mark this season with a season-high 199 yards and three touchdowns on five catches in a 59-0 beatdown of East Troy. He also had a handful of tackles. His three TDs, which came from a big night from QB Joe Hartlieb (11 of 13, 280 yards, five TDs), went for 72, 56 and 45 yards. Trudgeon is now at 26 catches for 646 stripes and 10 scores this season for the 7-0 Crusaders.

Watch highlights of Trudgeon’s big game, which included a one-handed grab:

Out for the year (injury): A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520



