 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Latest from Wisconsin's 2022 recruits include Joe Brunner's blocked field goal, more highlight catches
0 Comments
topical alert

Watch now: Latest from Wisconsin's 2022 recruits include Joe Brunner's blocked field goal, more highlight catches

  • 0
hamm photo

Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm runs through practice drills Tuesday at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

 AMBER ARNOLD

The future of the University of Wisconsin football team’s passing game may have some promise.

Incoming quarterback Myles Burkett has his Franklin Sabers at 7-0 and atop the WIAA Division 6 rankings after a two-touchdown performance. And one of his possible future targets, Madison Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon hauled in a pass with one hand before taking it to the house.

Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:

VERBAL COMMITS

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

Burkett added to his state-leading passing numbers with another nearly flawless performance Friday night, tossing three touchdowns in a 63-7 route of Kenosha Tremper. Burkett was 11-of-14 for 208 yards after coming into the game with a Wisconsin-best 1,815 stripes through the air. He has completed nearly three-quarters of his attempts (123-of-165) and now has 21 touchdowns against a single interception. His Week 8 performance was his sixth straight multi-touchdown game and sixth straight 200-yard game.

Franklin improved to 8-0 and claimed at least a share of the Southeast Conference championship at 6-0 in conference play.

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

Seagreaves continued to do damage on the ground, scoring a 10-yard touchdown in the Cheesemaker’s 42-7 victory over McFarland. He was one of six Cheesemakers to score on the ground and finished with nine carries for 55 yards. He’s at 611 rushing yards and nine TDs this season. At the next level he’s projected to play tight end and has six receptions for 128 yards and two scores this season.

Badgers' commit J.T. Seagreaves' versatility keys Cheesemakers

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brunner blocked his second field goal attempt in as many games Thursday, a play that led to Whitefish Bay’s eventual game-winning drive in a 21-14 win over Hartford. Brunner helped the Blue Dukes grind out 156 yards and a score on 36 rushing attempts.

Watch the highlights of his block here.

Here’s how Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner fared in his senior year opener

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

Yacamelli helped the Warriors maintain top billing in the PIAA Class 5A Big East Conference race, grinding out 120 yards on 20 carries while contributing with key stops on defense in a tight 15-10 win over Gateway. He set up a key scoring run by teammate and QB Carter Green from 4 yards out to make it 7-3 by ripping off a 52-yard scamper early on. Yacamelli was handed a player of the game trophy but said he’d rather “give it to every single guy on our defense because they deserve it.”

Want to watch Yacamelli break off big touchdown runs and lay big hits? Here are his midseason highlights:

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

McIntosh recorded his fourth multi-touchdown game and third with five catches in a 49-21 win over Everett. He finished with five catches for 69 yards and two TDs in the Panthers’ fifth straight win — one of the scores came on a screen pass he took 25 yards to the house while crossing the width of the field — and is now at 627 yards and 11 TDs for the season.

Watch highlights from his Week 7 performance, including both touchdown grabs:

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

The Bulldogs topped Southern 42-6 after a bye week because they couldn’t find an opponent. Anthony caught a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter from Nic Schutte that made it 21-0. Anthony led the team with two receptions and 85 yards. His teammate, Daniel Swinney, finished with four touchdowns, three of them on the ground.

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

Brown and his rested Indians teammates dispatched Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 35-14, with Brown again producing in multiple ways. The senior finished with six rushes for 63 yards, added another 69 yards on five receptions — including a 38-yard grab in which he leaped over two defenders to bring down the ball — scored a two-point conversion and picked off a pass in the end zone to preserve the victory. He also had eight tackles and three pass breakups, according to 247Sports.

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR

Trudgeon, one of the most productive receivers in Wisconsin, led Edgewood with six receptions, 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-0 shutout of Evansville. They were again big-play scores — a 57-yard pitch-and-catch in the first quarter and a 34-yard toss in the second. Trudgeon also added a 58-yard run, his only carry of the night, to lead the team in rushing. The senior is among the state’s Top 10 in receiving yards per game (99), receiving yards this season (795) and touchdowns (12).

Watch highlights from the win, including both TDs and a sliding one-handed grab:

Badgers' preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon does it all for Edgewood

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Stoughton snapped a six-game skid with a 21-0 win over Reedsburg to improve to 2-6.

Badgers' commit Barrett Nelson keeps the family business rolling

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

Top-ranked Hough beat West Charlotte 37-17.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

Jones’ Dragons thumped Keller Central 63-7 to remain unbeaten.

OTHER TOP RECRUITS

Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL

One of two Badgers who just recently were named to the All-American Bowl and received their jerseys. Schrauth recently told 247Sports he’s still weighing his options between Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Ohio State. His Ledgers improved to 7-2 Saturday with a 49-7 win over Omro.

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL

The other new All-American Bowl participant. He’s down to Ohio State and the Badgers, with Minnesota lingering. Hinzman told 247Sports recently he might announce his decision in early October, although that hasn’t happened yet. His Panthers fell Friday to 3-5 after a 40-7 loss to Ellsworth, denying them an automatic bid to the WIAA playoffs.

Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL

Hamm — who holds several offers as well from UW, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State — was credited with three tackles in Friday’s 26-21 win over Middleton. He also helped open up holes for Cortez LeGrant and a Cardinals run game that recorded 177 yards on 36 carries. Hamm has 29 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble, according to Wissports.net. He also has a 16-yard reception from his tight end position.

How a position switch ignited Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm's prospects

Out for the year (injury): A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics