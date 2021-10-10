Watch now: Latest from Wisconsin's 2022 recruits include Joe Brunner's blocked field goal, more highlight catches

The future of the University of Wisconsin football team’s passing game may have some promise.
Incoming quarterback Myles Burkett has his Franklin Sabers at 7-0 and atop the WIAA Division 6 rankings after a two-touchdown performance. And one of his possible future targets, Madison Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon hauled in a pass with one hand before taking it to the house.
Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:
VERBAL COMMITS
Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB
Burkett added to his state-leading passing numbers with another nearly flawless performance Friday night, tossing three touchdowns in a 63-7 route of Kenosha Tremper. Burkett was 11-of-14 for 208 yards after coming into the game with a Wisconsin-best 1,815 stripes through the air. He has completed nearly three-quarters of his attempts (123-of-165) and now has 21 touchdowns against a single interception. His Week 8 performance was his sixth straight multi-touchdown game and sixth straight 200-yard game.
Franklin improved to 8-0 and claimed at least a share of the Southeast Conference championship at 6-0 in conference play.
J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE
Seagreaves continued to do damage on the ground, scoring a 10-yard touchdown in the Cheesemaker’s 42-7 victory over McFarland. He was one of six Cheesemakers to score on the ground and finished with nine carries for 55 yards. He’s at 611 rushing yards and nine TDs this season. At the next level he’s projected to play tight end and has six receptions for 128 yards and two scores this season.
Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brunner blocked his second field goal attempt in as many games Thursday, a play that led to Whitefish Bay’s eventual game-winning drive in a 21-14 win over Hartford. Brunner helped the Blue Dukes grind out 156 yards and a score on 36 rushing attempts.
Watch the highlights of his block here.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH
Yacamelli helped the Warriors maintain top billing in the PIAA Class 5A Big East Conference race, grinding out 120 yards on 20 carries while contributing with key stops on defense in a tight 15-10 win over Gateway. He set up a key scoring run by teammate and QB Carter Green from 4 yards out to make it 7-3 by ripping off a 52-yard scamper early on. Yacamelli was handed a player of the game trophy but said he’d rather “give it to every single guy on our defense because they deserve it.”
Want to watch Yacamelli break off big touchdown runs and lay big hits? Here are his midseason highlights:
Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR
McIntosh recorded his fourth multi-touchdown game and third with five catches in a 49-21 win over Everett. He finished with five catches for 69 yards and two TDs in the Panthers’ fifth straight win — one of the scores came on a screen pass he took 25 yards to the house while crossing the width of the field — and is now at 627 yards and 11 TDs for the season.
Watch highlights from his Week 7 performance, including both touchdown grabs:
Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR
The Bulldogs topped Southern 42-6 after a bye week because they couldn’t find an opponent. Anthony caught a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter from Nic Schutte that made it 21-0. Anthony led the team with two receptions and 85 yards. His teammate, Daniel Swinney, finished with four touchdowns, three of them on the ground.
Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S
Brown and his rested Indians teammates dispatched Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 35-14, with Brown again producing in multiple ways. The senior finished with six rushes for 63 yards, added another 69 yards on five receptions — including a 38-yard grab in which he leaped over two defenders to bring down the ball — scored a two-point conversion and picked off a pass in the end zone to preserve the victory. He also had eight tackles and three pass breakups, according to 247Sports.
Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR
Trudgeon, one of the most productive receivers in Wisconsin, led Edgewood with six receptions, 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-0 shutout of Evansville. They were again big-play scores — a 57-yard pitch-and-catch in the first quarter and a 34-yard toss in the second. Trudgeon also added a 58-yard run, his only carry of the night, to lead the team in rushing. The senior is among the state’s Top 10 in receiving yards per game (99), receiving yards this season (795) and touchdowns (12).
Watch highlights from the win, including both TDs and a sliding one-handed grab:
Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT
Stoughton snapped a six-game skid with a 21-0 win over Reedsburg to improve to 2-6.
Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT
Top-ranked Hough beat West Charlotte 37-17.
Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB
Jones’ Dragons thumped Keller Central 63-7 to remain unbeaten.
OTHER TOP RECRUITS
Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL
One of two Badgers who just recently were named to the All-American Bowl and received their jerseys. Schrauth recently told 247Sports he’s still weighing his options between Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Ohio State. His Ledgers improved to 7-2 Saturday with a 49-7 win over Omro.
Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL
The other new All-American Bowl participant. He’s down to Ohio State and the Badgers, with Minnesota lingering. Hinzman told 247Sports recently he might announce his decision in early October, although that hasn’t happened yet. His Panthers fell Friday to 3-5 after a 40-7 loss to Ellsworth, denying them an automatic bid to the WIAA playoffs.
Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL
Hamm — who holds several offers as well from UW, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State — was credited with three tackles in Friday’s 26-21 win over Middleton. He also helped open up holes for Cortez LeGrant and a Cardinals run game that recorded 177 yards on 36 carries. Hamm has 29 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble, according to Wissports.net. He also has a 16-yard reception from his tight end position.
Out for the year (injury): A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
