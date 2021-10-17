 Skip to main content
Watch now: Jackson Trudgeon bests J.T. Seagreaves to highlight another week of action for future Badgers
Watch now: Jackson Trudgeon bests J.T. Seagreaves to highlight another week of action for future Badgers

Monroe-vs-Madison-Edgewood-Wisconsin-high-school-football-09-I4R_0011-10152021203859

Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon (right) shakes hands with Donovan Nedelcoff before the game, as Monroe takes on Madison Edgewood in Wisconsin boys high school football on Friday, Oct. 15 at Breese Stevens Field in Madison

 Greg Dixon

In less than a month, the University of Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class will take a much clearer shape when the early signing period commences.

The Badgers have multiple verbal commits but are still recruiting a handful of players, including a California running back who made a visit to Madison over the weekend.

Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:

VERBAL COMMITS

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

The Sabers absolutely flattened Racine Case 76-0 to end the regular season 9-0. Four of Burkett’s seven completions (on 10 attempts) went for touchdowns as he threw for 146 yards before giving way to backup Boston Halloran (8-for-8, 126 yards, three touchdowns). Burkett’s TD passes and TD run produced 35 straight Franklin points, coming from 23, 7, 56 and 16 yards through the air and a 1-yard dive. Burkett is now 130-of-175 for 2,169 yards and 25 TDs through the air. Franklin hosts Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir in the WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoffs Friday.

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

The future tight end put up more big rushing numbers, scoring on runs of 57 and 51 yards. But Madison Edgewood knocked off the Cheesemakers in comeback fashion in a 31-28 thriller thanks to a Sam Klestinski 43-yard field goal. Seagreaves finished with 138 rushing yards on 11 carries and added four receptions for 59 yards. Monroe visits Whitnall in the WIAA Division 3 playoff opener next.

The game featured a meeting between two future UW pass catchers, with preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon and his Edgewood team getting the better of Seagreaves (more on Trudgeon’s performance below).

Badgers' commit J.T. Seagreaves' versatility keys Cheesemakers

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

Brunner was credited with three tackles in the Blue Dukes’ 21-14 win over Slinger. The future Badgers road grader also helped Whitefish Bay churn out 247 rushing yards and two TDs on 44 carries. Brunner and the Dukes host New Berlin West in the WIAA Division 3 playoff opener Friday.

Here’s how Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner fared in his senior year opener

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

Yacamelli showed off his ball tracking and rushing skills as the Warriors (6-2) surprised Connellsville in a 45-6 Week 8 win. Traditionally a running back this season, Yacamelli hauled in a 35-yard TD pass on the game’s second play. He then added a second-quarter 8-yard run, finishing his day on the ground with eight carries and 85 yards.

Watch highlights here of Yacamelli’s midseason plays:

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

The Panthers moved to 7-1 with a 50-0 victory over Waverly, with McIntosh again leading the way for the receiving core. The athletic pass catcher hauled in eight passes from QB Ty Holt for 111 yards and a 19-yard score, although Bryce Kurncz actually led in TDs with three. McIntosh is now at 37 receptions, 738 yards and 12 scores this season.

Watch highlights here of his latest 100-yard game here:

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

Anthony II hauled in a pair of first-half touchdowns, covering 8 and 43 yards, to lead the top-ranked team in Kentucky to a 36-0 win over Fern Creek. He finished with five catches, 85 yards and a 23-yard kick return.

Watch the highlight of his 43-yard touchdown here:

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

Johnston city popped Carmi-White 34-8. Brown recorded a touchdown-saving tackle at one point, the returned a fumble recovery for an 8-6 lead early.

Watch highlights of Brown’s touchdown and JC’s win here.

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR

Trudgeon topped Seagreaves and Monroe in a31-28 victory, producing a 55-yard touchdown run plus a nine-catch, 108-yard receiving performance that included another score. His quarterback, Joe Hartlieb, was 27-of-46 for 323 yards and two TDs. Trudgeon also had a handful of tackles on defense. One of the top receivers in Wisconsin, Trudgeon is now at 903 receiving yards after his third straight 100-yard performance. He also has 13 receiving TDs and three rushing.

Watch highlights here of his touchdowns and big performance here:

Badgers' preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon does it all for Edgewood

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Stoughton pounded Sauk Prairie 35-0, rushing for 140 yards in the win. No stats for Nelson were available in this one. The Vikings end the season 3-6.

Badgers' commit Barrett Nelson keeps the family business rolling

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

The 8-0 Huskies popped Mallard Creek 31-7. No stats were available for Neal.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

The Dragons (7-0) did not play over the weekend.

OTHER TOP RECRUITS

Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL

The Ledgers made it six straight wins with a 24-14 victory over Laconiam and Schrauth recorded five tackles. They’ll host a Division 6 first-round game Friday against Ozaukee.

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL

Hinzman and the Panthers will return to Ellsworth on Friday in the Division 4 playoff opener. Ellsworth handed St. Croix Central a Week 8 loss that threatened its playoff chances. No stats were available from the Panthers’ 28-8 Week 9 win over Westby.

Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL

Hamm had seven tackles in Sun Prairie’s thrilling 38-35 comeback win over Verona that featured 32 points in the final quarter and game-tying and game-winning field goals from Cardinals kicker Trevor Schulz. Hamm and the unbeaten Cardinals host Madison La Follette in Friday’s Division 1 WIAA playoff opener.

Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB

Ott took an official visit to Madison to watch UW beat Army on Saturday night, one night after he and Norco (6-2) suffered a 48-24 loss to Centennial. No stats were available from the game for the lone running back recruit in UW’s 2022 class.

Watch highlights from Ott’s performance against Centennial here:

Out for the year (injury): A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

