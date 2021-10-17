Watch now: Jackson Trudgeon bests J.T. Seagreaves to highlight another week of action for future Badgers

In less than a month, the University of Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class will take a much clearer shape when the early signing period commences.
The Badgers have multiple verbal commits but are still recruiting a handful of players, including a California running back who made a visit to Madison over the weekend.
Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:
VERBAL COMMITS
Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB
The Sabers absolutely flattened Racine Case 76-0 to end the regular season 9-0. Four of Burkett’s seven completions (on 10 attempts) went for touchdowns as he threw for 146 yards before giving way to backup Boston Halloran (8-for-8, 126 yards, three touchdowns). Burkett’s TD passes and TD run produced 35 straight Franklin points, coming from 23, 7, 56 and 16 yards through the air and a 1-yard dive. Burkett is now 130-of-175 for 2,169 yards and 25 TDs through the air. Franklin hosts Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir in the WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoffs Friday.
J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE
The future tight end put up more big rushing numbers, scoring on runs of 57 and 51 yards. But Madison Edgewood knocked off the Cheesemakers in comeback fashion in a 31-28 thriller thanks to a Sam Klestinski 43-yard field goal. Seagreaves finished with 138 rushing yards on 11 carries and added four receptions for 59 yards. Monroe visits Whitnall in the WIAA Division 3 playoff opener next.
The game featured a meeting between two future UW pass catchers, with preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon and his Edgewood team getting the better of Seagreaves (more on Trudgeon’s performance below).
Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT
Brunner was credited with three tackles in the Blue Dukes’ 21-14 win over Slinger. The future Badgers road grader also helped Whitefish Bay churn out 247 rushing yards and two TDs on 44 carries. Brunner and the Dukes host New Berlin West in the WIAA Division 3 playoff opener Friday.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH
Yacamelli showed off his ball tracking and rushing skills as the Warriors (6-2) surprised Connellsville in a 45-6 Week 8 win. Traditionally a running back this season, Yacamelli hauled in a 35-yard TD pass on the game’s second play. He then added a second-quarter 8-yard run, finishing his day on the ground with eight carries and 85 yards.
Watch highlights here of Yacamelli’s midseason plays:
Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR
The Panthers moved to 7-1 with a 50-0 victory over Waverly, with McIntosh again leading the way for the receiving core. The athletic pass catcher hauled in eight passes from QB Ty Holt for 111 yards and a 19-yard score, although Bryce Kurncz actually led in TDs with three. McIntosh is now at 37 receptions, 738 yards and 12 scores this season.
Watch highlights here of his latest 100-yard game here:
Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR
Anthony II hauled in a pair of first-half touchdowns, covering 8 and 43 yards, to lead the top-ranked team in Kentucky to a 36-0 win over Fern Creek. He finished with five catches, 85 yards and a 23-yard kick return.
Watch the highlight of his 43-yard touchdown here:
Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S
Johnston city popped Carmi-White 34-8. Brown recorded a touchdown-saving tackle at one point, the returned a fumble recovery for an 8-6 lead early.
Watch highlights of Brown’s touchdown and JC’s win here.
Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR
Trudgeon topped Seagreaves and Monroe in a31-28 victory, producing a 55-yard touchdown run plus a nine-catch, 108-yard receiving performance that included another score. His quarterback, Joe Hartlieb, was 27-of-46 for 323 yards and two TDs. Trudgeon also had a handful of tackles on defense. One of the top receivers in Wisconsin, Trudgeon is now at 903 receiving yards after his third straight 100-yard performance. He also has 13 receiving TDs and three rushing.
Watch highlights here of his touchdowns and big performance here:
Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT
Stoughton pounded Sauk Prairie 35-0, rushing for 140 yards in the win. No stats for Nelson were available in this one. The Vikings end the season 3-6.
Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT
The 8-0 Huskies popped Mallard Creek 31-7. No stats were available for Neal.
Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB
The Dragons (7-0) did not play over the weekend.
OTHER TOP RECRUITS
Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL
The Ledgers made it six straight wins with a 24-14 victory over Laconiam and Schrauth recorded five tackles. They’ll host a Division 6 first-round game Friday against Ozaukee.
Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL
Hinzman and the Panthers will return to Ellsworth on Friday in the Division 4 playoff opener. Ellsworth handed St. Croix Central a Week 8 loss that threatened its playoff chances. No stats were available from the Panthers’ 28-8 Week 9 win over Westby.
Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL
Hamm had seven tackles in Sun Prairie’s thrilling 38-35 comeback win over Verona that featured 32 points in the final quarter and game-tying and game-winning field goals from Cardinals kicker Trevor Schulz. Hamm and the unbeaten Cardinals host Madison La Follette in Friday’s Division 1 WIAA playoff opener.
Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB
Ott took an official visit to Madison to watch UW beat Army on Saturday night, one night after he and Norco (6-2) suffered a 48-24 loss to Centennial. No stats were available from the game for the lone running back recruit in UW’s 2022 class.
Watch highlights from Ott’s performance against Centennial here:
Out for the year (injury): A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520