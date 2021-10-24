Watch now: J.T. Seagreaves leads 400-yard rushing effort in big playoff week for in-state Badgers recruits

If you're looking to catch some future University of Wisconsin football players in action, the next few weeks are as good a time as any.
Seven of the eight in-state Badgers commits and recruits played in this weekend's WIAA Level 1 playoffs, with six of those seven fueling victories.
Future tight end J.T. Seagreaves was a menace in Monroe's win over Whitnall, the tightest playoff contest of the weekend slate. His effort, plus those of Franklin QB Myles Burkett and Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon were among the biggest performances of the weekend.
Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:
VERBAL COMMITS
Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB
The 10-0 Sabers weren't challenged in Level 1 of the WIAA playoffs Friday, pasting Milwaukee Riverside 62-12. Burkett played largely clean football, going 6-of-9 for 169 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He hit three different receivers for scores before giving way to the second string offense. The INT was just his second of the year, as he's now at 2,338 yards and 28 TDs.
J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE
Seagreaves led a dominant rushing performance as the Cheesemakers churned out 400 yards on 44 carries. They needed every one of those yards to hold off Whitnall in the first round of the playoffs 28-21. Seagreaves averaged more than a first down a touch, rushing for 179 yards and three TDs on just 12 carries.
Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT
Brunner helped the Blue Dukes carve out 262 yards on 33 carries (7.9 yards a tote) for a 36-6 Level 1 playoff win over New Berlin West. Brunner also had four tackles for a defense that held the opposition to just 78 yards, including 44 rushing on 38 attempts.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH
Still with one more regular-season game before the Pennsylvania playoffs begin, Yacamelli showed he was in postseason form during a 49-7 rout of Franklin Regional. The senior broke off a 52-yard run on the first drive to set up his 8-yard TD reception. He added another TD in the frame on a 44-yard burst, finishing with 107 stripes on nine carries.
Watch Yacamelli’s midseason highlights here:
Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR
The Panthers finished the regular season 8-1 and in the Michigan playoffs following a 50-14 win over Lakeshore. McIntosh had a relatively quiet night offensively by his standards — just three catches for 19 yards. But on defense he had two sacks, an interception and two tackles, according to MaxPreps and his Hudl highlights. It was just his second game without a TD this season.
Watch those highlights here:
Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR
Anthony II had another touchdown, this one from 26 yards out, and finished with two catches for 53 yards as the Bulldogs improved to 8-0 following a 55-14 win over Bullitt East. According to his Hudl, he now has 26 receptions, 651 yards and nine TDs.
Watch his highlights from his first seven games here:
Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S
Johnston City earned a fifth seed in the Illinois Class 2A football playoffs following an 8-1 regular season. A scheduled game Friday against Christopher-Zeigler-Oyalton does not appear to have been held.
Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR
Trudgeon scored four touchdowns in three ways to lead Edgewood in a 53-6 first-round rout of Platteville Friday. After the Crusaders opened the game with a safety to go up 2-0, Trudgeon punched in scoring runs of 4 and 50 yards in short order in the first quarter. He followed that up with a 74-yard punt return TD in the second and finished the job with a 42-yard scoring reception early in the third quarter to make it 46-0. He finished with six carries, 81 yards and two scores on the ground plus four grabs, 85 yards and a receiving TD. Trudgeon is now 12 receiving yards away from 1,000 this season and has 19 offensive TDs.
Watch highlights from his four-TD game here:
Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT
The Huskies improved to 9-0 with a 52-3 win over West Cabarrus. No stats were available for Curtis from the game.
Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB
Jones provided six tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in the Dragons' 47-24 win over V.R. Eaton. Southlake Carroll is now 8-0.
OTHER TOP RECRUITS
Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL
The Ledgers earned a 38-0 Level 1 victory over Ozaukee. Schrauth and his line mates opened up rushing lanes as St. Mary's Springs ran for 261 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Schrauth is believed to be deciding between Notre Dame and Wisconsin, with Ohio Statein the mix, and 247Sports predicts he'll end up with the Fighting Irish.
Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL
Hinzman's high school football career came to an end after the Panthers lost in the playoff opener 40-6 to an Ellsworth team that beat them a week prior. No St. Croix Central (4-6) stats were available. Hinzman is believed to be deciding between the Buckeyes and Badgers, with 247Sports' crystal ball having him stay in Wisconsin.
Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL
The Cardinals plastered Madison La Follette in the playoff opener 63-0. Hamm was not credited with a defensive stat in the victory. 247Sports predicts Hamm will end up in Madison, but he has interest from ND, Penn State and OSU.
Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB
According to Ott's Hudl highlights from the weekend, he broke off a handful of big runs, including one of nearly 50 yards and a 17-yard TD in the Cougars' 55-0 win over Martin Luther King to improve to 7-2. Ott, a late UW recruit, visited Madison a week ago.
Watch highlights from Ott’s performance against Centennial here:
SEASON OVER
Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT
Injury: A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
