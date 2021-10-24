 Skip to main content
Watch now: J.T. Seagreaves leads 400-yard rushing effort in big playoff week for in-state Badgers recruits
Watch now: J.T. Seagreaves leads 400-yard rushing effort in big playoff week for in-state Badgers recruits

081021_badgerfbpreview_03kw-08112021155851

Monroe's J.T. Seagreaves poses for a portrait at Monroe High School in Monroe, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Seagreaves, a three-sport athlete in track and field, football and basketball, committed to play football at UW-Madison. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

If you're looking to catch some future University of Wisconsin football players in action, the next few weeks are as good a time as any.

Seven of the eight in-state Badgers commits and recruits played in this weekend's WIAA Level 1 playoffs, with six of those seven fueling victories.

Future tight end J.T. Seagreaves was a menace in Monroe's win over Whitnall, the tightest playoff contest of the weekend slate. His effort, plus those of Franklin QB Myles Burkett and Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon were among the biggest performances of the weekend.

Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:

VERBAL COMMITS

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

The 10-0 Sabers weren't challenged in Level 1 of the WIAA playoffs Friday, pasting Milwaukee Riverside 62-12. Burkett played largely clean football, going 6-of-9 for 169 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He hit three different receivers for scores before giving way to the second string offense. The INT was just his second of the year, as he's now at 2,338 yards and 28 TDs.

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

Seagreaves led a dominant rushing performance as the Cheesemakers churned out 400 yards on 44 carries. They needed every one of those yards to hold off Whitnall in the first round of the playoffs 28-21. Seagreaves averaged more than a first down a touch, rushing for 179 yards and three TDs on just 12 carries.

Badgers' commit J.T. Seagreaves' versatility keys Cheesemakers

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

Brunner helped the Blue Dukes carve out 262 yards on 33 carries (7.9 yards a tote) for a 36-6 Level 1 playoff win over New Berlin West. Brunner also had four tackles for a defense that held the opposition to just 78 yards, including 44 rushing on 38 attempts.

Here’s how Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner fared in his senior year opener

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

Still with one more regular-season game before the Pennsylvania playoffs begin, Yacamelli showed he was in postseason form during a 49-7 rout of Franklin Regional. The senior broke off a 52-yard run on the first drive to set up his 8-yard TD reception. He added another TD in the frame on a 44-yard burst, finishing with 107 stripes on nine carries. 

Watch Yacamelli’s midseason highlights here:

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

The Panthers finished the regular season 8-1 and in the Michigan playoffs following a 50-14 win over Lakeshore. McIntosh had a relatively quiet night offensively by his standards — just three catches for 19 yards. But on defense he had two sacks, an interception and two tackles, according to MaxPreps and his Hudl highlights. It was just his second game without a TD this season.

Watch those highlights here:

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

Anthony II had another touchdown, this one from 26 yards out, and finished with two catches for 53 yards as the Bulldogs improved to 8-0 following a 55-14 win over Bullitt East. According to his Hudl, he now has 26 receptions, 651 yards and nine TDs.

Watch his highlights from his first seven games here:

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

Johnston City earned a fifth seed in the Illinois Class 2A football playoffs following an 8-1 regular season. A scheduled game Friday against Christopher-Zeigler-Oyalton does not appear to have been held.

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR

Trudgeon scored four touchdowns in three ways to lead Edgewood in a 53-6 first-round rout of Platteville Friday. After the Crusaders opened the game with a safety to go up 2-0, Trudgeon punched in scoring runs of 4 and 50 yards in short order in the first quarter. He followed that up with a 74-yard punt return TD in the second and finished the job with a 42-yard scoring reception early in the third quarter to make it 46-0. He finished with six carries, 81 yards and two scores on the ground plus four grabs, 85 yards and a receiving TD. Trudgeon is now 12 receiving yards away from 1,000 this season and has 19 offensive TDs.

Watch highlights from his four-TD game here:

Badgers' preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon does it all for Edgewood

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

The Huskies improved to 9-0 with a 52-3 win over West Cabarrus. No stats were available for Curtis from the game.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

Jones provided six tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in the Dragons' 47-24 win over V.R. Eaton. Southlake Carroll is now 8-0.

OTHER TOP RECRUITS

Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL

The Ledgers earned a 38-0 Level 1 victory over Ozaukee. Schrauth and his line mates opened up rushing lanes as St. Mary's Springs ran for 261 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Schrauth is believed to be deciding between Notre Dame and Wisconsin, with Ohio Statein the mix, and 247Sports predicts he'll end up with the Fighting Irish.

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL

Hinzman's high school football career came to an end after the Panthers lost in the playoff opener 40-6 to an Ellsworth team that beat them a week prior. No St. Croix Central (4-6) stats were available. Hinzman is believed to be deciding between the Buckeyes and Badgers, with 247Sports' crystal ball having him stay in Wisconsin.

Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL

The Cardinals plastered Madison La Follette in the playoff opener 63-0. Hamm was not credited with a defensive stat in the victory. 247Sports predicts Hamm will end up in Madison, but he has interest from ND, Penn State and OSU.

How a position switch ignited Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm's prospects

Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB

According to Ott's Hudl highlights from the weekend, he broke off a handful of big runs, including one of nearly 50 yards and a 17-yard TD in the Cougars' 55-0 win over Martin Luther King to improve to 7-2. Ott, a late UW recruit, visited Madison a week ago.

Watch highlights from Ott’s performance against Centennial here:

SEASON OVER

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Injury: A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

