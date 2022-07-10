 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Watch now: Highlights from Wisconsin Badgers athletes at the Battle 4 Wisconsin

  • 0

Former University of Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold and a host of former Badgers took the field at Warner Park on Saturday for a charity softball game benefiting The Ingold Family Foundation.

A high-scoring game featured a bevy of home runs and some aggressive baserunning.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former Wisconsin women's basketball players discuss their legacy and impact during Title IX era

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics