Watch now: Future Badgers QB Myles Burkett headlines Class of 2022's weekend, leads Franklin to WIAA semis

The playoffs are in full swing, and a trio of University of Wisconsin commits had big weekends.
Myles Burkett threw three touchdowns, J.T. Seagreaves helped power a strong rushing performance and Isaac Hamm came up big on defense. They're among the top performances from the future Badgers, most of which were in postseason action over the weekend.
Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:
VERBAL COMMITS
Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB
After a quiet performance in the WIAA Division 1 second round a week ago, Burkett was back to his old ways Friday night. The prolific passer threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns on just 16-of-19 passing, averaging 18.6 yards per attempt, to lead the Sabers to a 35-7 win over Bay Port in the state quarterfinals. Burkett tossed two TDs in the first 8 minutes, a 93-yarder to Keaton Arendt and a 3-yarder to Arendt. The trio hooked up for one more score before halftime on a 19-yard pass. Arendt finished with six receptions for 164 stripes, and Burkett added 12 yards on four carries. Up next: No. 3 Appleton North in the state semis.
J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE
Jefferson kept Seagreaves out of the end zone, the first time he hasn't scored in five weeks. But the future Badgers tight end who serves as the Cheesemakers' overpowering running back still finished with 14 carries for 76 yards in a 28-14 win. Alex Hernandez carved out 214 yards and two scores alongside Seagreaves, who has 1,174 rushing yards this season. Monroe next faces Pewaukee, which beat Whitefish Bay (more on that in a minute), in next week's Division 3 semifinals.
Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT
The Blue Dukes' season came to an end following a 14-0 loss to Pewaukee. Brunner and his linemates provided rushing room for Whitefish Bay backs to run for 174 yards on 37 carries, but three interceptions doomed the Dukes. advanced to the Division 3 state quarterfinals following their 20-14 win over Port Washington. Brunner is one of UW's top linemen recruits in the 2022 class.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH
The Warriors (8-2) had a first-round bye in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League playoffs after earning the second seed. The WPIAL playoffs, which cover most teams in the Pittsburgh area, serve as the District 7 postseason. Yacamelli will be back in action this week against Fox Chapel, which upset Upper St. Clair 13-10 in Friday's first round.
Watch Yacamelli’s 2021 season highlights here:
Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR
The Panthers (10-1) won their sixth straight district championship, beating Mount Pleasant 50-26. McIntosh, a 6-foot-5 receiver, hauled in two first-half TDs of 48 and 37 yards from quarterback Ty Holtz, a Brown commit. The two connected again two more times for scores, of 55 and 21 yards, in the fourth quarter to ice the victory. And he helped spring a pick-six with a couple blocks on the return. McIntosh now has 17 touchdown grabs this year.
Watch those highlights here:
Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR
Anthony had another eight receptions for 97 yards to help the Bulldogs (10-0) to a 43-0 playoff win over Fern Creek in a rematch of an Oct. 15 regular-season clash that Male also won 36-0. Anthony also had a 24-yard kick return. For the season, he has 36 grabs and 779 yards, plus nine touchdowns. Male, one of the top seeds in Class 6A in Kentucky, faces Bullitt East next week in the second round.
Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S
Brown and Johnston City saw their season come to an end after undefeated Mater Dei won their state second-round Class 2A game 49-22. Brown scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 48 yards, the latter in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR
Trudgeon's season came to an abrupt end before the state quarterfinals. The WIAA ruled the Crusaders used an ineligible player this season and forced Edgewood to forfeit all 11 wins, including both playoff victories, and drop out of the playoffs. Trudgeon, a Badgers preferred walk-on pledge, finished his senior season with 50 receptions, 1,060 yards, 15 touchdowns and 31 carries for 377 yards and six TDs.
Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT
The Huskies (11-0) routed Page 52-3 in the state Class 4A first round. The top seed in the bracket, they'll face South Mecklenburg in the second round. No stats were available for Neal from the game.
Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB
The Dragons closed out the regular season with a 62-14 win over Fossil Ridge to improve to 10-0 before the playoffs. No stats were available for Jones.
John Clifford, Watertown, OL/DL
The 6-foot-5 lineman announced his commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday. Watertown's season came to an end at 3-6 without a playoff berth.
OTHER TOP RECRUITS
Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL
The Ledgers bullied Kenosha St. Joseph for 303 rushing yards on 53 carries to win 29-6 in the Division 6 quarterfinals. Schrauth helped open up holes for two backs that eclipsed 130 yards and scored three combined touchdowns, Isaac Hyland and Levi Huempfner. St. Mary's Springs will face Darlington in next week's semifinals.
Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL
Hamm recorded a team-high 10 tackles as Sun Prairie survived a strong Middleton push for a 31-24 win in the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals. The Cardinals will take on Mukwonago in next week's state semis. Hamm now has 60 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games this season.
Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB
Norco did not play over the weekend. The Cougars face Mater Dei in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 1 playoffs this week. Ott has 1,079 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
Watch highlights from Ott’s Week 10 performance here:
SEASON OVER
Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT
Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL
Injury: A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
KALON GERVIN
The Badgers locked in their first incoming transfer of the class in late October in Kalon Gervin, a cornerback from Michigan State.
Gervin played in 19 games for the Spartans, including seven career starts. He had 22 tackles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery at MSU. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Detroit will add some experience to a cornerback group that loses its top two starters to graduation.
Gervin was offered a scholarship by UW coming out of high school.
