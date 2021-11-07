 Skip to main content
Watch now: Future Badgers QB Myles Burkett headlines Class of 2022's weekend, leads Franklin to WIAA semis
Watch now: Future Badgers QB Myles Burkett headlines Class of 2022's weekend, leads Franklin to WIAA semis

The playoffs are in full swing, and a trio of University of Wisconsin commits had big weekends.

Myles Burkett threw three touchdowns, J.T. Seagreaves helped power a strong rushing performance and Isaac Hamm came up big on defense. They're among the top performances from the future Badgers, most of which were in postseason action over the weekend.

Here’s how the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class fared this weekend:

VERBAL COMMITS

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

After a quiet performance in the WIAA Division 1 second round a week ago, Burkett was back to his old ways Friday night. The prolific passer threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns on just 16-of-19 passing, averaging 18.6 yards per attempt, to lead the Sabers to a 35-7 win over Bay Port in the state quarterfinals. Burkett tossed two TDs in the first 8 minutes, a 93-yarder to Keaton Arendt and a 3-yarder to Arendt. The trio hooked up for one more score before halftime on a 19-yard pass. Arendt finished with six receptions for 164 stripes, and Burkett added 12 yards on four carries. Up next: No. 3 Appleton North in the state semis.

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

Jefferson kept Seagreaves out of the end zone, the first time he hasn't scored in five weeks. But the future Badgers tight end who serves as the Cheesemakers' overpowering running back still finished with 14 carries for 76 yards in a 28-14 win. Alex Hernandez carved out 214 yards and two scores alongside Seagreaves, who has 1,174 rushing yards this season. Monroe next faces Pewaukee, which beat Whitefish Bay (more on that in a minute), in next week's Division 3 semifinals.

Badgers' commit J.T. Seagreaves' versatility keys Cheesemakers

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

The Blue Dukes' season came to an end following a 14-0 loss to Pewaukee. Brunner and his linemates provided rushing room for Whitefish Bay backs to run for 174 yards on 37 carries, but three interceptions doomed the Dukes.  advanced to the Division 3 state quarterfinals following their 20-14 win over Port Washington. Brunner is one of UW's top linemen recruits in the 2022 class.

Here’s how Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner fared in his senior year opener

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

The Warriors (8-2) had a first-round bye in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League playoffs after earning the second seed. The WPIAL playoffs, which cover most teams in the Pittsburgh area, serve as the District 7 postseason. Yacamelli will be back in action this week against Fox Chapel, which upset Upper St. Clair 13-10 in Friday's first round.

Watch Yacamelli’s 2021 season highlights here:

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

The Panthers (10-1) won their sixth straight district championship, beating Mount Pleasant 50-26. McIntosh, a 6-foot-5 receiver, hauled in two first-half TDs of 48 and 37 yards from quarterback Ty Holtz, a Brown commit. The two connected again two more times for scores, of 55 and 21 yards, in the fourth quarter to ice the victory. And he helped spring a pick-six with a couple blocks on the return. McIntosh now has 17 touchdown grabs this year.

Watch those highlights here:

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

Anthony had another eight receptions for 97 yards to help the Bulldogs (10-0) to a 43-0 playoff win over Fern Creek in a rematch of an Oct. 15 regular-season clash that Male also won 36-0. Anthony also had a 24-yard kick return. For the season, he has 36 grabs and 779 yards, plus nine touchdowns. Male, one of the top seeds in Class 6A in Kentucky, faces Bullitt East next week in the second round. 

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

Brown and Johnston City saw their season come to an end after undefeated Mater Dei won their state second-round Class 2A game 49-22. Brown scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 48 yards, the latter in the fourth quarter. 

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood, WR

Trudgeon's season came to an abrupt end before the state quarterfinals. The WIAA ruled the Crusaders used an ineligible player this season and forced Edgewood to forfeit all 11 wins, including both playoff victories, and drop out of the playoffs. Trudgeon, a Badgers preferred walk-on pledge, finished his senior season with 50 receptions, 1,060 yards, 15 touchdowns and 31 carries for 377 yards and six TDs. 

Badgers' preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon earns All-City football honor
Badgers' preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon does it all for Edgewood
Madison Edgewood's football season is over. Why a judge said he can't change that

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

The Huskies (11-0) routed Page 52-3 in the state Class 4A first round. The top seed in the bracket, they'll face South Mecklenburg in the second round. No stats were available for Neal from the game.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

The Dragons closed out the regular season with a 62-14 win over Fossil Ridge to improve to 10-0 before the playoffs. No stats were available for Jones. 

John Clifford, Watertown, OL/DL

The 6-foot-5 lineman announced his commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday. Watertown's season came to an end at 3-6 without a playoff berth.

OTHER TOP RECRUITS

Billy Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, OL

The Ledgers bullied Kenosha St. Joseph for 303 rushing yards on 53 carries to win 29-6 in the Division 6 quarterfinals. Schrauth helped open up holes for two backs that eclipsed 130 yards and scored three combined touchdowns, Isaac Hyland and Levi Huempfner. St. Mary's Springs will face Darlington in next week's semifinals.

Isaac Hamm, Sun Prairie, DL

Hamm recorded a team-high 10 tackles as Sun Prairie survived a strong Middleton push for a 31-24 win in the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals. The Cardinals will take on Mukwonago in next week's state semis. Hamm now has 60 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games this season.

How a position switch ignited Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm's prospects

Jaydn Ott, Norco (CA), RB

Norco did not play over the weekend. The Cougars face Mater Dei in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 1 playoffs this week. Ott has 1,079 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. 

Watch highlights from Ott’s Week 10 performance here:

SEASON OVER

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, OL

Injury: A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

