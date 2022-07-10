Watch now: Former Badgers Alec Ingold and Sam Dekker show off in home run derby

Former University of Wisconsin athletes Alec Ingold and Sam Dekker impressed fans during a home run derby Saturday at Warner Park.
The derby, part of the Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game, determined the home team for the game. Ingold, a former fullback for the Badgers football team, and Dekker, a forward on the Badgers’ back-to-back Final Four men’s basketball teams, were both the captains for their teams and had good showings in the Derby. Ingold had 14 homers and Dekker had 11.
Taylor Mehlhaff, a former kicker for the Badgers football team and currently an analyst for the program, led all competitors with 21 home runs. Former men’s basketball standout Mike Wilkinson led Team Dekker with 15 homers.