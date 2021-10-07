Watch now: Badgers QB Graham Mertz, TE Jake Ferguson expected to play this week

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has been practicing this week and is expected to play Saturday against Illinois.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst told reporters during this news conference Thursday that Mertz has practiced and should play.
Mertz was injured on a third-quarter sack last week against Michigan and he was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. He was released from the hospital Saturday evening and didn’t miss practice time this week.
UW will also have senior tight end Jake Ferguson available after he suffered a chest injury against the Wolverines as well.
The Badgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) take on Illinois (2-4, 1-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, looking to bounce back after the worst start to a season in the Chryst era.
