Quarterback Graham Mertz is perhaps the most heralded and anticipated recruit in Wisconsin Badgers football history, and on Friday night you can watch him live as he leads defending Kansas Class 6A state champ Blue Valley North in a sectional playoff game.
Blue Valley North lost its first three games this season, but has won seven straight behind the coveted four-star quarterback and now faces undefeated Gardner-Edgerton (10-0).
The game will be broadcast by Blazer Broadcast Network, with the pregame show starting at 6:15 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m.
We'll add the link to the broadcast after it starts.
The Kansas City Star reported that Blue Valley North beat Shawnee Mission South 56-21 last Friday in a regional playoff game.
Mertz threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, was intercepted once, and also ran for a touchdown in the game.