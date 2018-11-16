Quarterback Graham Mertz is perhaps the most heralded and anticipated recruit in Wisconsin Badgers football history, and on Friday night you can watch him live as he leads defending Kansas Class 6A state champ Blue Valley North in a semifinal playoff game.
Blue Valley North (8-4) lost its first three games this season, but has won five straight behind the coveted four-star quarterback and now faces the Olathe North Eagles (9-2).
The game will be broadcast by Blazer Broadcast Network, with the pregame show starting at 6:15 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m.
We'll add the link to the broadcast after it starts.
Blue Valley North beat undefeated Gardner-Edgerton, 49-28, last Friday in a sectional playoff game.
Mertz threw for 282 yards and six touchdowns, with no interceptions, in the victory.