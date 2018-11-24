Quarterback Graham Mertz is perhaps the most heralded and anticipated recruit in Wisconsin Badgers football history, and on Saturday afternoon you can watch him live as he leads defending Kansas Class 6A state champ Blue Valley North in the title game.
Blue Valley North (9-4) lost its first three games this season, but has won six straight behind the coveted four-star quarterback and now faces the undefeated Derby Panthers (13-0) for the 6A state title.
The game will be broadcast by Blazer Broadcast Network at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Blue Valley North Mustangs beat the Olathe North Eagles, 51-49, last Friday in a semifinal playoff game.
According to The Kansas City Star, Mertz threw for 527 yards and five touchdowns, with two interceptions, in the Mustangs' victory.