Try 3 months for $3
Graham Mertz, Adam Murray photo

Quarterback Graham Mertz became the second commitment of UW’s 2019 class in October of 2017 and later received offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Arizona State.

 ADAM MURRAY, ADAMMURRAYPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Quarterback Graham Mertz is perhaps the most heralded and anticipated recruit in Wisconsin Badgers football history, and on Saturday afternoon you can watch him live as he leads defending Kansas Class 6A state champ Blue Valley North in the title game.

Blue Valley North (9-4) lost its first three games this season, but has won six straight behind the coveted four-star quarterback and now faces the undefeated Derby Panthers (13-0) for the 6A state title.

The game will be broadcast by Blazer Broadcast Network at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here is the broadcast of the game.  

The Blue Valley North Mustangs beat the Olathe North Eagles, 51-49, last Friday in a semifinal playoff game. 

According to The Kansas City Star, Mertz threw for 527 yards and five touchdowns, with two interceptions, in the Mustangs' victory.

3
0
1
0
2