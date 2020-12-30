View from the other side: Wake Forest beat writer previews matchup against Wisconsin

John Dell covers Wake Forest football and other college sports for the Winston-Salem Journal.

He shares his thoughts about today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the University of Wisconsin and Wake Forest.

Which offensive player must have success for the Demon Deacons to beat the Badgers?

If running back Christian Beal-Smith can find some running room, then the passing game will be that much better. Beal-Smith has had a breakout year but will have to carry the load more since Kenneth Walker III opted out late in the season.

Which defensive player must have success for the Demon Deacons to beat the Badgers?

If Miles Fox, a graduate transfer defensive lineman, can continue his outstanding play, then that will help the rest of the defense. Fox has saved his best for last and is playing his best football.

Which Wake Forest player has surprised you the most this season?

