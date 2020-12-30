 Skip to main content
View from the other side: Wake Forest beat writer previews matchup against Wisconsin
John Dell covers Wake Forest football and other college sports for the Winston-Salem Journal.

He shares his thoughts about today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the University of Wisconsin and Wake Forest.

Follow John on Twitter and follow his work here

Which offensive player must have success for the Demon Deacons to beat the Badgers?

If running back Christian Beal-Smith can find some running room, then the passing game will be that much better. Beal-Smith has had a breakout year but will have to carry the load more since Kenneth Walker III opted out late in the season.

Which defensive player must have success for the Demon Deacons to beat the Badgers?

If Miles Fox, a graduate transfer defensive lineman, can continue his outstanding play, then that will help the rest of the defense. Fox has saved his best for last and is playing his best football.

Which Wake Forest player has surprised you the most this season?

It would have to be freshman walk-on Nick Andersen, a talented safety. Wake Forest has been decimated by injuries at safety, but Andersen put together a great season with three interceptions and made third-team All-ACC.

What’s the feeling of the job Dave Clawson is doing at Wake Forest?

Wake Forest has now been to five straight bowl games under Clawson, who is in his seventh season. His biggest strength is turning 3-star recruits into All-ACC players and that’s helped Wake Forest, one of the smallest D-I schools in the Power 5, become a bowl team every season.

Prediction for the game and why?

Wake Forest 21, Wisconsin 20: Wake Forest has played just one game since Nov. 14, so it is well-rested and ready to play. Wake Forest has three turnovers in eight games, and if it doesn’t turn the ball over has a good chance of winning. Quarterback Sam Hartman is coming off a subpar game in a loss at Louisville in the previous game on Dec. 12. He’s very good at bouncing back and would expect him to play better.

Who has the edge between the Badgers and the Demon Deacons

