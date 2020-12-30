View from the other side: Wake Forest beat writer previews matchup against Wisconsin

John Dell covers Wake Forest football and other college sports for the Winston-Salem Journal.
He shares his thoughts about today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the University of Wisconsin and Wake Forest.
Which offensive player must have success for the Demon Deacons to beat the Badgers?
If running back Christian Beal-Smith can find some running room, then the passing game will be that much better. Beal-Smith has had a breakout year but will have to carry the load more since Kenneth Walker III opted out late in the season.
Which defensive player must have success for the Demon Deacons to beat the Badgers?
If Miles Fox, a graduate transfer defensive lineman, can continue his outstanding play, then that will help the rest of the defense. Fox has saved his best for last and is playing his best football.
Which Wake Forest player has surprised you the most this season?
It would have to be freshman walk-on Nick Andersen, a talented safety. Wake Forest has been decimated by injuries at safety, but Andersen put together a great season with three interceptions and made third-team All-ACC.
What’s the feeling of the job Dave Clawson is doing at Wake Forest?
Wake Forest has now been to five straight bowl games under Clawson, who is in his seventh season. His biggest strength is turning 3-star recruits into All-ACC players and that’s helped Wake Forest, one of the smallest D-I schools in the Power 5, become a bowl team every season.
Prediction for the game and why?
Wake Forest 21, Wisconsin 20: Wake Forest has played just one game since Nov. 14, so it is well-rested and ready to play. Wake Forest has three turnovers in eight games, and if it doesn’t turn the ball over has a good chance of winning. Quarterback Sam Hartman is coming off a subpar game in a loss at Louisville in the previous game on Dec. 12. He’s very good at bouncing back and would expect him to play better.
— Colten Bartholomew
Who has the edge between the Badgers and the Demon Deacons
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
The UW offense found a few answers against Minnesota after struggling to move the ball and score for about a month. However, the 20-point effort against the Gophers may not be enough against Wake Forest, whose offense scores 37 points per game.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (above) took a hit to the head late in the third quarter against Minnesota, putting his status for the bowl game in question, but he’s listed as the team’s starter on the depth chart. If Mertz can’t play, redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf would start; senior Jack Coan announced he was transferring from UW and won’t be available. Mertz struggled with accuracy and timing on routes down the field in UW’s three consecutive losses heading into the Minnesota game, but he connected on two deep passes to move the Badgers inside the Gophers’ 10 before being injured.
Badgers senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor won't be back on the field again, and the pair hasn't played together since the Michigan game Nov. 14. Senior Jack Dunn had a career-high seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown last week.
Freshman running back Jalen Berger has a chance to play if he’s cleared by doctors after contracting COVID-19. With Berger out, senior Garrett Groshek carried the load against Minnesota, producing a career-high 154 rushing yards. Wake Forest ranks 107th in the FBS in passing yards allowed (265.9 per game) and total defense (456.9 yards per game), and is tied for 90th for rushing yards allowed (191.0 per game).
The Demon Deacons’ front seven is led senior linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams, who has 64 total tackles. Senior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. had a team-best eight sacks, but opted out of the bowl game.
EDGE | UW
WHEN THE DEMON DEACONS HAVE THE BALL
Wake Forest’s offense has been a fast-paced, high-scoring unit under coach Dave Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero.
Despite having three games canceled this season, the Demon Deacons’ offense ranked third in the ACC in scoring (37 points per game) and sixth in the conference in total offense (435.3). Christian Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker III were a steady 1-2 punch in the backfield this season, but Walker III opted out late in the year. Beal-Smith leads the team with 650 yards and averages 5.4 yards per carry, but Walker III found the end zone more often. He had 13 touchdowns to Beal-Smith’s four. Each of them had three 100-yard games this season and Walker III had three games in which he scored three rushing touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman (above) has been smart with the ball, throwing just one interception in 278 attempts. He’s averaging 238.3 yards per game passing, which ranks sixth in the ACC. Jaquarii Roberson, a redshirt junior, has been Hartman’s top target with 54 catches, 795 yards and five touchdowns. He’s had four games of over 120 yards receiving, including a season-best 12 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a shootout loss against North Carolina. Donovan Green, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman, has proven to be a big-play threat, averaging 20 yards per catch.
UW will have to keep up with the fast tempo Wake Forest plays with, but the Badgers have the FBS’ best defense in categories such as total defense (263.5) and third-down conversions allowed (25.4%).
EDGE | UW
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Badgers haven’t made any costly errors in the return game but haven’t gotten much from their punt or kick return units this season.
Dean Engram has taken over punt-return duties with Dunn’s expanded role in the offense and he’s handled each kick his way.
Junior Collin Larsh (above) made a 30-yard field goal in overtime against the Gophers to win the game and has hit 5 of his 7 chances this season.
Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba is 14 of 17 on field goal tries with a long of 46 yards. Greene is the Demon Deacons’ top kick returner, but his biggest output came against Campbell, an FCS program.
EDGE | PUSH
COACHING
UW coach Paul Chryst has been stellar in bowl games as a head coach at UW, posting a 4-1 record at UW. Chryst is 3-2 in regular-season games coming off a bye week, which is more akin to the situation the Badgers find themselves in with a truncated bowl prep.
Both of those losses off byes were to ranked teams. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will need to devise schemes to get pressure without leaving UW’s secondary too exposed.
Wake Forest has allowed more than three sacks per game. Clawson, who interviewed for the UW job in 2012 after Bret Bielema left the program, holds a 3-1 record in bowl games.
How the Demon Deacons’ coaches get the team prepared after all the time away from games they’ve had the past month will be crucial.
EDGE | UW
INTANGIBLES
Wake Forest hasn’t played since Dec. 12 and hasn’t won a game since Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 cancellations. That could mean the Demon Deacons are rested and ready for a game, or it could mean they’ll have some rust to shake in the early portion of the game.
Wake Forest won’t get an advantage of playing close to home — Bank of America Stadium is less than 90 minutes from its campus in Winston-Salem — because only a limited number of players’ family members and bowl officials will be in attendance.
Both Wake Forest and UW dealt with COVID-19 interruptions to their seasons and have had times in which they paused team activities to deal with virus outbreaks.
The winner of this matchup secures a winning season, which would be the 19th consecutive winning season for the Badgers.
EDGE | PUSH
STATE JOURNAL PICK
UW’s offense should be able to get a least one of its key playmakers back, which will help it control the clock and keep Wake Forest’s offense off the field. The Badgers’ defense has avoided major injuries or losses to COVID-19, especially in the front seven, and they’ll win the line-of-scrimmage battle in this one.
Badgers 24, Wake Forest 14
THE NUMBER (UW)
11: Touchdowns allowed by the Badgers, which is the fewest in the FBS among teams that’ve played six or more games
THE NUMBER (WAKE FOREST)
5.8: Yards per play for the Demon Deacons, which would rank fourth in the Big Ten
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Third-down conversions: UW is a combined eight of 30 on third down over its past two games while Wake Forest allows a 43% conversion rate on opponents’ third downs.
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Interceptions: UW hasn’t lost a game in which it has picked off a pass. Wake Forest QBs have only thrown one INT this season.