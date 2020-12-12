View from the other side: Veteran Iowa beat reporter preview matchup with Badgers

Steve Batterson has covered sports for the Quad-City Times for more than 35 years and has been covering Iowa football for decades.
He shares his thoughts about today's game between No. 25 University of Wisconsin and No. 19 Iowa.
Which offensive player must have success for the Hawkeyes to beat the Badgers?
Quarterback Spencer Petras has had his moments — good and bad — during his first season as a starter. With defenses typically loading up to stop the run, Petras’ arm is being tested. A product of the same Northern California prep program which produced L.A. Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Petras has a strong arm. His 59.5-percent completion rate during Iowa’s five-game win streak is more than 2% over his season numbers, reflecting growth that will need to continue this week.
Which defensive player must have success for the Hawkeyes to beat the Badgers?
Daviyon Nixon has evolved from being a part of a rotation at defensive tackle to becoming the most dominant defensive lineman in the Big Ten this season. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound product of Indian Trail High School in Kenosha is a freaky good athlete for his size. The Big Ten leader with 13 tackles for a loss and 5½ sacks demonstrated that with a 71-yard pick-six at Penn State. Iowa has 46 tackles for a loss and 20 sacks as a team. Nixon will set the tone.
Which Iowa player has surprised you the most this season?
Providing a defense which replaced seven starters with room to work, true freshman punter Tory Taylor has been a field-flipping game changer for Iowa. A January find in recruiting in his native Australia, Taylor has averaged 44.6 yards per punt and has placed 17 of his 32 punts inside the 20-yard line and nine inside the 10 with no touchbacks. In an area where Iowa needed help, Taylor has performed at a high level.
What’s the feeling of the job Kirk Ferentz is doing at Iowa?
In unique times, Kirk Ferentz, his staff and his players have shown a willingness to work through the challenges they have been presented. The result has shown in a cohesive product on the field, including the team’s ability to move beyond its 0-2 start. Work remains to be done, but improved communication, broader leadership within the team and a more open approach seems to be creating a changed atmosphere within the program. Ferentz has been willing to listen as well as speak, which seemingly has made a difference.
Prediction for the game and why?
Iowa is 49-5 since the start of the 2016 season when rushing for 100 or more yards. If the combination of Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent can top that mark against the Badgers — something Iowa did not do while accumulating 87 yards on the ground in last year’s 24-22 loss at Camp Randall — the Hawkeyes have a chance to earn a hard-fought 19-17 victory. Wisconsin would need to overcome its recent offensive inconsistencies to flip that script.
Who has the edge when the Badgers take on Iowa?
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
Scoring just 13 points in their past two outings, the Badgers are on their worst two-game scoring stretch since 1991. Multiple factors play into the offense’s nosedive since a blowout win at Michigan last month. Injuries to receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor left an already thin-on-talent receiver group without its top two players, and redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (above) hasn’t yet found a rhythm with any of their reserves. Seven turnovers in the past two games also have stymied any momentum the offense has put together.
Freshman receiver Chimere Dike, who scored a touchdown against Northwestern, had three catches for 40 yards against Indiana. Junior tight end Jake Ferguson has been Mertz’s favorite target — he leads the Badgers with 23 catches, 235 receiving yards and four touchdowns — but the Hoosiers took him away in key spots by using double teams and brackets, especially in the red zone. Expect the Hawkeyes, who allow just 17 points per game, to do the same against Ferguson, trying to force the issue and make the Badgers prove other receiving threats can make big plays.
Freshman Jalen Berger led the Badgers in rushing for the third consecutive game, picking up 87 yards on 15 carries against Indiana. Berger has had 15 carries in each of the past three games and has totaled 267 yards with those chances, an average of 89 per game. He also had a 22-yard run wiped out with a holding call. Berger and the running game might find tough sledding against Iowa’s front seven. The Hawkeyes allow 115 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the Big Ten and 22nd in the FBS. Davis isn't expected to play this week, but the Badgers need to be better at protecting the ball to get the offense in flow.
Iowa’s defense has 16 takeaways in seven games. Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon leads the team in sacks (5½) and tackles for loss (13).
EDGE | EVEN
WHEN THE HAWKEYES HAVE THE BALL
Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras (above) shook off a shaky start to his first year as a starter and has settled into the role. Petras and the Hawkeyes have won five consecutive games and he just posted his best game of the year in a comeback win against Illinois last week. Petras had 220 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to top the Illini on the road.
Petras has a big arm and can challenge defenses vertically, but he’s improved throughout the year at reigning in his throwing power and being more accurate. He’s also done well distributing the ball evenly between his skill players — seven Hawkeyes have at least 11 catches this season, led by tight end Sam LaPorta (26 catches, 260 yards). As usual, the Hawkeyes have a solid rushing attack, with sophomore tailback Tyler Goodson leading the charge. Goodson ranks third in the conference with 93.7 rushing yards per game and Iowa is tied for the conference lead with 17 rushing touchdowns.
Iowa will need a big game from Petras to move the ball against UW’s defense, which leads the conference in rushing yards allowed per game (72.3). UW has allowed the fewest points (12.3) and yards per game (229.3) in the Big Ten this season, making its 2-2 record all the more frustrating.
Despite cornerback Rachad Wildgoose opting out after suffering a season-ending injury, the UW secondary was up to the task last week against Indiana. The Hoosiers, which entered the game leading the conference in 20-yard passing plays, tallied just one against UW and finished with 130 yards through the air. Expect Jack Sanborn (29 tackles) and Leo Chenal (22) to continue their strong seasons from the inside linebacker spots.
EDGE | UW
SPECIAL TEAMS
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan (above) is one of the best specialists in the nation, but he’s having his worst season as a collegian this year. He’s 12 of 16 on field goals (75%), the lowest accuracy rate of his career, but three of his misses are from 50 or more yards. He’s 8 of 10 in his past three games.
Tory Taylor has been stellar as the Hawkeyes’ punter, leading the conference with a net average of 43.7 yards per punt, and opponents have tried to return just one of his kicks. Punt returner Charlie Jones is second in the conference at 11.7 yards per return.
UW hurt itself with three penalties on kickoffs last week and hasn’t gotten much out of its return game. Freshman Devin Chandler assumed the kick return duties after an unspecified injury to Stephan Bracey, but his best return of the day was called back due to a holding penalty.
Badgers kicker Collin Larsh made two field goals inside 30 yards against the Hoosiers, his first attempts since the opener against Illinois.
EDGE | IOWA
COACHING
Paul Chryst (above) and the Badgers’ coaching staff have to get the offense kick-started after two bad weeks.
Whether it’s feeding a productive player such as Berger more or simply getting the full complement of receiving options back in the lineup, UW needs to find a way to score this week against a good defense. Jim Leonhard’s defense has held up its end of the bargain, allowing a combined 31 points in back-to-back losses despite seven offensive turnovers and the short fields those situations created.
Iowa’s program and coach Kirk Ferentz had a tumultuous offseason in which their treatment of Black players was called into question, leading to longtime strength coach Chris Doyle parting ways with the school.
After two losses to start the year, the Hawkeyes have bounced back to win five straight games. The Hawkeyes’ coaching staff, for the most part, has been together for a decade-plus.
EDGE | EVEN
INTANGIBLES
At the start of the year, it was predicted this matchup would determine the winner of the Big Ten West Division.
But this year’s winner of the Heartland Trophy (above) will have to settle for second place after Northwestern clinched the division title last week. Where teams finish in their division races determines who they play in Big Ten Champions Week, which is slated to feature crossover games between the divisions, though that could change.
The Badgers have won the past four meetings in this series, including last year’s 24-22 thriller at Camp Randall. UW has also won the past five meetings at Kinnick Stadium, the site of this year’s game.
This is the first trophy game the Badgers will be able to play this year after games against Nebraska and Minnesota were canceled due to COVID-19. This game will boost the winner’s bowl resume, as both teams are ranked in the CFP and AP polls.
EDGE | EVEN
STATE JOURNAL'S PICK
UW’s offense can’t be stagnant for three games in a row, right? Even against a solid defense such as Iowa’s, UW will find some kind of answer to get the ball moving and, more importantly, finish drives with points. UW’s defense will harass Petras into a turnover or two and give the offense extra chances.
BADGERS 20, HAWKEYES 17
THE NUMBER (UW)
4.7: Yards per play for the Badgers in their losses the past two weeks after averaging 6.1 in their two wins.
THE NUMBER (IOWA)
57.3: Completion percentage for Petras, 10th in the Big Ten
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Turnovers: Seven turnovers in the past two weeks for UW is a trend that has to be stopped
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Sacks: UW has gotten consistent pressure the past two weeks, but only tallied two sacks. Iowa has allowed 20 sacks in seven games, so the Badgers should have chances to bring Petras down.
