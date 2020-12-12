 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
View from the other side: Veteran Iowa beat reporter preview matchup with Badgers
0 comments
topical top story alert

View from the other side: Veteran Iowa beat reporter preview matchup with Badgers

{{featured_button_text}}

Steve Batterson has covered sports for the Quad-City Times for more than 35 years and has been covering Iowa football for decades.

Follow his work here and follow him on Twitter

steve batterson mug 12-12

Batterson

He shares his thoughts about today's game between No. 25 University of Wisconsin and No. 19 Iowa.

Which offensive player must have success for the Hawkeyes to beat the Badgers?

Quarterback Spencer Petras has had his moments — good and bad — during his first season as a starter. With defenses typically loading up to stop the run, Petras’ arm is being tested. A product of the same Northern California prep program which produced L.A. Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Petras has a strong arm. His 59.5-percent completion rate during Iowa’s five-game win streak is more than 2% over his season numbers, reflecting growth that will need to continue this week.

Which defensive player must have success for the Hawkeyes to beat the Badgers?

Daviyon Nixon has evolved from being a part of a rotation at defensive tackle to becoming the most dominant defensive lineman in the Big Ten this season. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound product of Indian Trail High School in Kenosha is a freaky good athlete for his size. The Big Ten leader with 13 tackles for a loss and 5½ sacks demonstrated that with a 71-yard pick-six at Penn State. Iowa has 46 tackles for a loss and 20 sacks as a team. Nixon will set the tone.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Which Iowa player has surprised you the most this season?

Providing a defense which replaced seven starters with room to work, true freshman punter Tory Taylor has been a field-flipping game changer for Iowa. A January find in recruiting in his native Australia, Taylor has averaged 44.6 yards per punt and has placed 17 of his 32 punts inside the 20-yard line and nine inside the 10 with no touchbacks. In an area where Iowa needed help, Taylor has performed at a high level.

What’s the feeling of the job Kirk Ferentz is doing at Iowa?

In unique times, Kirk Ferentz, his staff and his players have shown a willingness to work through the challenges they have been presented. The result has shown in a cohesive product on the field, including the team’s ability to move beyond its 0-2 start. Work remains to be done, but improved communication, broader leadership within the team and a more open approach seems to be creating a changed atmosphere within the program. Ferentz has been willing to listen as well as speak, which seemingly has made a difference.

Prediction for the game and why?

Iowa is 49-5 since the start of the 2016 season when rushing for 100 or more yards. If the combination of Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent can top that mark against the Badgers — something Iowa did not do while accumulating 87 yards on the ground in last year’s 24-22 loss at Camp Randall — the Hawkeyes have a chance to earn a hard-fought 19-17 victory. Wisconsin would need to overcome its recent offensive inconsistencies to flip that script.

Who has the edge when the Badgers take on Iowa?

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics