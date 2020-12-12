View from the other side: Veteran Iowa beat reporter preview matchup with Badgers

Daviyon Nixon has evolved from being a part of a rotation at defensive tackle to becoming the most dominant defensive lineman in the Big Ten this season. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound product of Indian Trail High School in Kenosha is a freaky good athlete for his size. The Big Ten leader with 13 tackles for a loss and 5½ sacks demonstrated that with a 71-yard pick-six at Penn State. Iowa has 46 tackles for a loss and 20 sacks as a team. Nixon will set the tone.

Which Iowa player has surprised you the most this season?

Providing a defense which replaced seven starters with room to work, true freshman punter Tory Taylor has been a field-flipping game changer for Iowa. A January find in recruiting in his native Australia, Taylor has averaged 44.6 yards per punt and has placed 17 of his 32 punts inside the 20-yard line and nine inside the 10 with no touchbacks. In an area where Iowa needed help, Taylor has performed at a high level.

What’s the feeling of the job Kirk Ferentz is doing at Iowa?