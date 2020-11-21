View from the other side: Northwestern beat reporter previews the matchup with the Badgers

Shannon Ryan has covered Northwestern, Illinois and college football and basketball for the Chicago Tribune since 2007. She gives her thoughts on how the No. 10 Badgers match up with No. 19 Northwestern this weekend.

You can follow her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Which offensive player must have success for Northwestern to beat the Badgers?

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey has been a season-changer for the Wildcats. The Indiana transfer has helped spark a turnaround after Northwestern was plagued by ineptitude last season. Ramsey will have to continue his steady play to keep pace with Graham Mertz.

He’s completing 65.8% of his passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns. His four interceptions (are) a bit worrisome, but he’s shown to have a connection with a bevy of receivers. He connected with Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman for a career-high three touchdown passes. Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Kyric McGowan, Riley Lees and tight end John Raine have all proven reliable targets for Ramsey.

Which defensive player must have success for Northwestern to beat the Badgers?