View from the other side: Minnesota beat reporter previews matchup with Badgers

Andy Greder, who covers University of Minnesota football for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and has been with the paper full-time since 2013, shares his thoughts about today's game between the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Which offensive player must have success for the Gophers to beat the Badgers?
While running back Mo Ibrahim has led the Big Ten in rushing yards, carries and touchdowns this season, they will need not only him but Tanner Morgan to have his best game of 2020. The aAll-Big Ten second-team quarterback in 2019 doesn't have Big Ten Receiver of the Year Rashod Bateman anymore, so he will have to step up and spread it around in the passing game.
Which defensive player must have success for the Gophers to beat the Badgers?
Middle linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was named Big Ten defensive player of the week for his 18-tackle performance in the Nebraska win. While he still didn't play his best, he needed a bounce-back after a rough start, which has spread over for the linebacker corps in struggling to replace current Packers player Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber.
Which Minnesota player has surprised you the most this season?
Ibrahim. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2018 but didn't expect him to lead the Big Ten in all major rushing categories this season. He isn't the biggest tailback, but that is used to his benefit with a low pad level while showing great vision in the Gophers zone scheme.
What’s the feeling of the job PJ Fleck is doing at Minnesota?
After an 11-2 season in 2019 — which was the most wins for the program since 1904 — this year is a gravy train for the fourth-year coach who signed a big extension last November. Fans haven't grown to expect that amount of wins on a yearly basis and can take solace in a 3-3 record coming after being hard hit by COVID-19. They were without 33 players against Nebraska last week.
Prediction for the game and why?
The Badgers were a three-touchdown favorite before the Nov. 28 game was called off but are only a two-TD favorite now. That makes sense given Minnesota's defensive improvement and Wisconsin's offense struggling. Still think Badgers will come close to covering.
Who has the edge when the Gophers visit the Badgers?
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
UW is in one of the worst offensive stretches it’s had in decades. In three consecutive losses, the Badgers have scored nine or less points, the first time the program has failed to score in double-digits since 1990.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (above) has missed opportunities for big plays with inaccurate throws and the number of weapons available to the offense continues to dwindle as injuries and COVID-19 issues mount.
Minnesota’s defense has been middle-of-the-road against the pass, allowing 12.3 yards per catch and 219 yards per game. UW’s offense has been lacking big plays in the passing game, gaining 9.7 yards per catch the past three weeks. A major concern for the Badgers is the health of the receiving corps. UW was without senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor last week, which hampered the offense and exposed a lack of depth at the position. Davis has missed the past three games. Junior tight end Jake Ferguson leads UW in catches (26), yards (249) and touchdowns (four), but opponents are focusing on taking him away and forcing other options to get open. Freshmen Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler may need to carry the load if Davis and Pryor are sidelined again.
Freshman tailback Jalen Berger was a late scratch from the lineup last week and could potentially miss more time. UW will not comment on an individual player’s COVID-19 testing, but Mertz — who had COVID-19 earlier this year — said he was concerned for Berger’s health. Berger is the Badgers’ leading rusher and most explosive ball-carrier. Minnesota’s been abysmal against the run, allowing 212.5 yards per game and 6.6 yards per carry.
EDGE | EVEN
WHEN THE GOPHERS HAVE THE BALL
After posting one of the best offensive seasons in the history of its program, Minnesota has taken a step back this year.
Losing a talented receiver such as Tyler Johnson to the NFL certainly hurt, but Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan isn’t the wildly efficient passer he was last season and the offense has reflected that. Morgan ranks fourth in the Big Ten at 206.6 passing yards per game and he’s thrown for just five touchdowns.
Minnesota lost its top offensive weapon when Rashod Bateman opted out after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Despite not playing in last week’s win against Nebraska, Bateman still leads the team in catches, yards and touchdowns. Chris Autman-Bell — who averages more than 20 yards per catch — is the team’s top receiving threat with 19 catches and 397 yards.
Stopping the run will be crucial this week for the Badgers’ front seven. Minnesota’s offense uses a heavy dose of run-pass options and is built on a foundation of between-the-tackles runs. The Gophers average 178.7 rushing yards per game in their losses and 220.3 in their wins. Mohamed Ibrahim (above)— who won the conference’s tailback of the year award this year — leads the Big Ten in rushing (925 yards) and rushing touchdowns (15), so the Badgers can expect to see him carry the ball often. Last season, UW held Minnesota to 76 rushing yards on 40 attempts.
UW’s inside linebacker duo of Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal have been tackling machines, with Sanborn’s 36 tackles leading the team while Chenal’s 28 are second. They’ve also been used often as blitzers, so expect them to be applying pressure to Morgan throughout the game.
EDGE | UW
SPECIAL TEAMS
Minnesota’s special teams have been subpar throughout the year as the specialist groups were among the first to be affected by COVID-19.
Starters missing games has led to the Gophers losing the field-position battle routinely. Mark Crawford has emerged as the top punter after he split time with Matthew Stephenson, but Crawford’s average kick of 38.3 yards ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten.
Kicker Brock Walker has gone 2-for-3 on field goals, all of which have been inside 40 yards, and the team isn’t getting much in the return game.
Punter Andy Vujnovich (above) has been a big improvement at the position for the Badgers. His average kick of 42.9 yards ranks sixth in the conference and he’s had 12 downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He punted a season-high nine times last week against Iowa, three of which were downed inside the 20. Vujnovich has helped keep the Badgers in games as their offense struggles.
Only eight of Minnesota’s 32 kickoffs this year have gone for touchbacks, which should give UW’s Devin Chandler some chances in the return game. A reverse on a kick return last season helped spark the Badgers to a big second half.
EDGE | UW
COACHING
Paul Chryst and the Badgers need to regroup after a tough few showings. Chryst’s decisions to punt inside the Northwestern 40 on a fourth-and-3 in the first half and to forgo a field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter didn’t work out. The injury situation may limit what offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph is able to do this week, but UW should have the advantage in the run game to rely on.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has again built a top-tier defense in college football, and that group is one of the best against the run in the nation.
After losing offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to Penn State (2-5) in the offseason, coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers haven’t had the same explosive offense they featured a year ago. Couple that with a number of defense starters departing for the NFL and COVID-19 complications, Minnesota has been an inconsistent group that’s fortunate to be 3-2.
EDGE | UW
INTANGIBLES
UW’s pride, especially on offense, has been shot offensively the past three weeks. Minnesota overcame missing about a third of its team last week to beat Nebraska.
How the teams handle their injury and COVID-19 absences this week will likely determine the game. Minnesota had 33 players unavailable last week, while the Badgers had six key players out last week.
This annual rivalry tilt doesn’t have nearly as much on the line as last year’s, which decided the Big Ten West Division winner, but a tough season for both programs would be aided by claiming Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
UW can salvage a .500 regular season with a win, while the Gophers can improbably post a winning year by topping the Badgers.
The home team has lost the last two games of this series.
EDGE | EVEN
STATE JOURNAL'S PICK
In a strength-on-strength battle between Minnesota’s run game and UW’s run defense, the Badgers should be able to win out.
One would imagine the Badgers will study how the Iowa offense steamrolled Minnesota’s defensive front to the tune of 235 rushing yards for some ideas of how to control the game without needing to rely on an ailing group of receiving targets, but if Berger’s not in the backfield, UW doesn’t look to have enough explosiveness at tailback to take advantage.
GOPHERS 17, BADGERS 10
THE NUMBER (UW)
4.2: Yards per play for the Badgers the past three weeks, down from 6.1 in the first two games this season.
THE NUMBER (MINNESOTA)
154.2: Yards per game rushing for Mohamed Ibrahim, which is more than the Badgers have allowed any opposing team this season.
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Red-zone scoring: The Badgers have held scoreless on three of their past six red-zone trips, and only one of those three scores was a touchdown.
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Third-down conversions: The Gophers convert 49.3% of their third-down chances, which ranks second in the Big Ten, while the UW defense is the conference’s best on third down allowing conversions at a 23.3% clip.