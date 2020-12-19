 Skip to main content
View from the other side: Minnesota beat reporter previews matchup with Badgers
Andy Greder, who covers University of Minnesota football for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and has been with the paper full-time since 2013, shares his thoughts about today's game between the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

andy greder mug 12-19

Greder

You can find Greder's work here and follow him on Twitter here

Which offensive player must have success for the Gophers to beat the Badgers?

While running back Mo Ibrahim has led the Big Ten in rushing yards, carries and touchdowns this season, they will need not only him but Tanner Morgan to have his best game of 2020. The aAll-Big Ten second-team quarterback in 2019 doesn't have Big Ten Receiver of the Year Rashod Bateman anymore, so he will have to step up and spread it around in the passing game.

Which defensive player must have success for the Gophers to beat the Badgers?

Middle linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was named Big Ten defensive player of the week for his 18-tackle performance in the Nebraska win. While he still didn't play his best, he needed a bounce-back after a rough start, which has spread over for the linebacker corps in struggling to replace current Packers player Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber.

Which Minnesota player has surprised you the most this season?

Ibrahim. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2018 but didn't expect him to lead the Big Ten in all major rushing categories this season. He isn't the biggest tailback, but that is used to his benefit with a low pad level while showing great vision in the Gophers zone scheme.

What’s the feeling of the job PJ Fleck is doing at Minnesota?

After an 11-2 season in 2019 — which was the most wins for the program since 1904 — this year is a gravy train for the fourth-year coach who signed a big extension last November. Fans haven't grown to expect that amount of wins on a yearly basis and can take solace in a 3-3 record coming after being hard hit by COVID-19. They were without 33 players against Nebraska last week.

Prediction for the game and why?

The Badgers were a three-touchdown favorite before the Nov. 28 game was called off but are only a two-TD favorite now. That makes sense given Minnesota's defensive improvement and Wisconsin's offense struggling. Still think Badgers will come close to covering.

Who has the edge when the Gophers visit the Badgers?

