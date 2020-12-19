View from the other side: Minnesota beat reporter previews matchup with Badgers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Which Minnesota player has surprised you the most this season?

Ibrahim. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2018 but didn't expect him to lead the Big Ten in all major rushing categories this season. He isn't the biggest tailback, but that is used to his benefit with a low pad level while showing great vision in the Gophers zone scheme.

What’s the feeling of the job PJ Fleck is doing at Minnesota?

After an 11-2 season in 2019 — which was the most wins for the program since 1904 — this year is a gravy train for the fourth-year coach who signed a big extension last November. Fans haven't grown to expect that amount of wins on a yearly basis and can take solace in a 3-3 record coming after being hard hit by COVID-19. They were without 33 players against Nebraska last week.

Prediction for the game and why?

The Badgers were a three-touchdown favorite before the Nov. 28 game was called off but are only a two-TD favorite now. That makes sense given Minnesota's defensive improvement and Wisconsin's offense struggling. Still think Badgers will come close to covering.

Who has the edge when the Gophers visit the Badgers?

