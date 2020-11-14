View from the other side: Michigan beat writer previews the matchup with the Badgers

Aaron McMann is the Michigan football beat reporter for MLive Media Group, which publishes newspapers across the state of Michigan. The Redford, Mich., native and Central Michigan University graduate gives his thoughts on the Wolverines’ matchup on Saturday against No. 13 Wisconsin.

Which offensive player must have success for Michigan to beat the Badgers?

The obvious answer here is Joe Milton, just because he's the quarterback and the one that touches the ball most often. But I'm going to pick an entire position group instead: the running backs. Michigan failed to rush the football last week in its loss to Indiana (13 carries, 18 yards) and it made them a one-dimensional team. Their offense isn't experienced enough to win solely by throwing the football, so it's going to need its stable of backs (they use four fairly regularly) to hit some big runs and open things up. Otherwise, Michigan isn't going to win this game.

Which defensive player must have success for Michigan to beat the Badgers?