View from the other side: Indiana beat reporter previews game at Wisconsin

Zach Osterman is the Indiana beat reporter for The Indianapolis Star and IndyStar.com and is in his eighth year at the newspaper. He has covered Indiana for over 15 years in various stops as a student and professional journalist, and you can follow his work here.

He shares his thoughts about today’s game between No. 18 University of Wisconsin and No. 10 Indiana.

Which offensive player must have success for the Hoosiers to beat the Badgers?

This is a tougher question to answer without Michael Penix, who’s out for the season now with a torn ACL. But, given Wisconsin’s strength against the run, I might have to go with Jack Tuttle. He’s got a lot of good pieces around him and familiarity with this offense. But it’s hard to know where his strengths and preferences lie within that offense, who might get more targets than others, etc. What I am confident saying is IU doesn’t win Saturday if he doesn’t make some key plays.

