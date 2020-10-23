View from the other side: Illinois beat writer previews the matchup with the Badgers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Which Illinois player has surprised you the most this training camp?

I wish I could watch the workouts, but everything has been closed. So, I will have to go on word of mouth from the other players. So, let’s go with receiver Donny Navarro. He is a former walk-on who transferred to Illinois from Valparaiso. He made important catches last season and has been even better in practices this season. Top receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe needs other players to take some of the pressure off and Navarro seems like he is ready to be one of those guys.

What’s the feeling of the job Lovie Smith is doing at Illinois?

Getting to a bowl game last year was important for Lovie Smith. I don’t think he was in any danger of losing his job if the team missed the postseason. But to be able to sell his program to recruits, he had to show signs of progress. The wins against Wisconsin at home and at Michigan State were big. To his credit, Smith has done a good job keeping the team focused during the pandemic, And he showed his support for the players by participating with them in a peaceful protest. This is set up to be his best team, but because of COVID-19, I don’t sense he will be judged too harshly based on the results.

Prediction for the game and why?