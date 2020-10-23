View from the other side: Illinois beat writer previews the matchup with the Badgers

Bob Asmussen, the Illinois football beat reporter and columnist since 1996 for The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill, shares his thoughts about Friday’s game between No. 14 University of Wisconsin and Illinois.
Which offensive player must have success for the Illini to beat the Badgers?
Very easy, quarterback Brandon Peters. Honestly, he is the key to a winning season for Illinois. Peters missed two games last season: Michigan and Northwestern. Illinois got smoked in both games. If Peters has improved his improved his accuracy as much as the coaches say, he will have a chance to have one of the better seasons for an Illinois quarterback in years. He’s got a talented offensive line protecting him and a solid set of skill guys.
Which defensive player must have success for the Illini to beat the Badgers?
Linebacker Jake Hansen. He moves inside this season, taking the spot filled in 2019 by Dele Harding, who finished second in the nation in tackles. If he stays healthy, Hansen should put up similar numbers. He missed the last four games of 2019 but is reportedly running and looking better than ever. Besides being a steady tackler, he has a nose for the football. In just nine games, he forced a national leading seven fumbles last season. Badgers need to cover up the ball.
Which Illinois player has surprised you the most this training camp?
I wish I could watch the workouts, but everything has been closed. So, I will have to go on word of mouth from the other players. So, let’s go with receiver Donny Navarro. He is a former walk-on who transferred to Illinois from Valparaiso. He made important catches last season and has been even better in practices this season. Top receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe needs other players to take some of the pressure off and Navarro seems like he is ready to be one of those guys.
What’s the feeling of the job Lovie Smith is doing at Illinois?
Getting to a bowl game last year was important for Lovie Smith. I don’t think he was in any danger of losing his job if the team missed the postseason. But to be able to sell his program to recruits, he had to show signs of progress. The wins against Wisconsin at home and at Michigan State were big. To his credit, Smith has done a good job keeping the team focused during the pandemic, And he showed his support for the players by participating with them in a peaceful protest. This is set up to be his best team, but because of COVID-19, I don’t sense he will be judged too harshly based on the results.
Prediction for the game and why?
Illinois 24, Wisconsin 23. If it was a full house at Camp Randall, I would definitely have gone with the Badgers. Illinois has a veteran team that has been pointing to the opener, even before it knew it was Wisconsin. The team wants to prove last year’s upset wasn’t a fluke. Peters will play well and the Illinois defense, among the best in the nation in takeaways last season, will continue its thievery. If the Badgers roll, I will happily accept mean tweets from Badgers fans (@BobAsmussen).
