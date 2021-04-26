Versatility a sure way for Badgers safeties to catch Jim Leonard's eye

Jim Leonhard isn’t interested in labels when it comes to the University of Wisconsin’s defense.

The fifth-year coordinator coaches the Badgers’ safeties, sure, but he’s not going to limit what they do to pass coverage deep down the field.

“What I hit with our safeties a lot is there's very few … the farther you play this game, there's very few guys that I would say, ‘He's just the safety,’” Leonhard said on a Zoom call Monday.

“There’s safeties that have the ability to play like corners, there’s safeties that have the ability to play like inside ‘backers or outside linebackers. You have to have two; you have to be able to do two. The age of football that we're in with all the spread, all the RPO, you can create some issues. So (I’m) always trying to find that. … These guys need to be dynamic at the safety position alone, what's next? What is that next thing that’s going to be your niche to make you stand out and different from the rest?”

Seniors Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder are in line to be UW’s starting safeties this fall and have been demonstrating the different roles Leonhard wants to put his safeties in. They’ve lined up at linebacker depth, both inside and outside, covered receivers on the outside and blitzed from multiple spots.