Versatile senior lineman departs Wisconsin football program

The University of Wisconsin football team has lost a versatile offensive lineman.

Cormac Sampson, a senior from Eau Claire, has left the program. The State Journal confirmed the news after 247Sports first reported it Tuesday. A UW official said Sampson's decision was made after spring practices. The official said Sampson will be attending graduate school at UW.

Sampson was expected to be a second-team guard/center this fall for the Badgers after taking nearly all of the second-team center reps during spring practices. He played in 32 games for UW, including six starts.

The Eau Claire Memorial product was moved all around the offense during his Badgers career. He started as a tight end, the position he was an all-state performer at as a high schooler, but moved to the offensive line after a redshirt season. He moved back to tight end after injuries depleted the position in 2019, then back to the offensive line the past two seasons. He played center, guard, tackle and tight end in his career, including starting at center for the Badgers in their Las Vegas Bowl win in December.

Sampson’s path to the field would’ve been a difficult one this season.

Junior Joe Tippmann sat out of spring practices as he recovered from injuries, but he’s expected to retain his starting center role after being an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season. The left guard spot appears locked down by senior Tyler Beach, and right guard looks to be a competition between sophomore Tanor Bortolini — who took first-team center reps in spring — and senior Michael Furtney.